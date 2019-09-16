Injection Moulding Machines Market to Rise at 4.9% CAGR, Rising Demand from Packaging Industry to Drive the Market: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Injection Moulding Machines Market Research Report Are Haitian International, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Milacron Holdings Corp., Japan Steel Works, Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Arburg GmbH + Co KG, NISSEI AMERICA, INC., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Engel Austria GmbH, Ved Machinery, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injection moulding machines market was worth US$ 14.7 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 21.4 Bn by 2026. Injection moulding machines are used in the manufacturing of durable and lightweight products. Automobile and packaging sectors exhibit the highest demand for these machines on the account of the rising adoption of plastic products while manufacturing automobiles. Furthermore, the demand for injection moulding machines is increasing in developing countries such as India and China. For instance, the packaging industry in India is rapidly growing by exhibiting a CAGR of 22-23% every year. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “ Injection Moulding Machines Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” states that the global market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast horizon. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market for injection moulding machines. This, along with current market trends and opportunities, is present in the report. Information on drivers, restraints and their impact is also included in the report. It offers a detailed analysis of all the segments in the global market.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/injection-molding-machine-market-101389





Against this backdrop, the injection moulding machines market growth is likely to expand in the forecast years. Precision moulding is now gaining popularity as it helps engineers to monitor the injection process and make changes in real-time. Furthermore, rising interest in sustainability is encouraging companies to focus on energy efficiency. Such trends are expected to play an integral role in product development, which in turn, will help the market to flourish.

Toshiba’s New 58,000 Sq. Foot Injection Moulding Machine Fully Operational in the U.S. Now

The report encompasses a detailed analysis of some of the leading players functioning in the global injection moulding machines market. These include:

Haitian International

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Engel Austria GmbH

Ved Machinery

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

NISSEI AMERICA, INC.

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Manufacturers around the world are planning to develop customized machines as per specific requirements to broaden their product portfolio. This, as a result, can augment the injection moulding machines market revenue. Some of the recent developments are mentioned below:

May 2019: Haitan International announced the launch of a 1,16,000 sqft facility in the U.S. The facility intends to handle assembling of domestic machines.

August 2019: Toshiba launches a 58,000 sqft machine plant and reports that it is fully operational now. This is one of the most-efficient injection moulding operations in the U.S.

August 2019: Milacron launched its advanced products and technologies called plastics processing technologies (APPT) in Düsseldorf, Germany.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/injection-molding-machine-market-101389





Presence of Numerous Manufacturing Firms to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the global injection moulding machines market through the forecast years. The growth is attributable to the presence of a large number of firms manufacturing injection molding machines. Several large-sized firms are planning to acquire mid-scale and small-sized firms to expand their product portfolio and improve quality. This will further help large-sized companies to strengthen their footprint across the countries in Asia Pacific, thereby impacting the injection moulding machines market size. Following Asia Pacific, North America is expected to hold a considerable position in the global injection moulding machines market share. In 2018, the market was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn and is the second-most leading region in the market.

Apart from Asia Pacific and North America, Europe is also expected to witness good growth potential over the years to come. Implementation of new rules regarding the rising population is the primary factor responsible for driving the market in Europe.



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/injection-molding-machine-market-101389





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Injection Moulding Machines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product Type (Value) Plastic Metal Rubber Ceramic Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Machine Type (Value and Volume) Electric Hydraulic Hybrid Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Clamping Force (Value) 0 - 200 Ton Force 201 - 500 Ton Force Above 500 Ton Force Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-use Industry (Value) Packaging Automotive IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Construction Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/injection-molding-machine-market-101389





Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Robots Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian/Linear, Parallel, Others), By Application (Pick and Place, Welding & Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, Others), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastic, Metals & Machinery, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cranes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, Marine), By End-User Industry (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Conveyor Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Roller Conveyors, Flat Belt Conveyors, Wheel Conveyors, Vertical Conveyors & Other), By Location (In-floor Conveyors, On-floor Conveyors & Overhead), By Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Supply chain & Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Industrial Gas Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, NOx, Others), By Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Infrared, Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Automotive, Others) And Geography Forecast Till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.