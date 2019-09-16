DNA Sequencing: Worldwide Technologies & Markets with Profiles on 147 Companies & 173 Collaborations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Sequencing - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes information on the following:

DNA Sequencing Technologies

Role of Bioinformatics in Sequencing

Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies

Research Applications of Sequencing

Applications of Sequencing in Healthcare

Applications of Sequencing in Oncology

Sequencing in Genetic Disorders

Sequencing in Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

Applications of sequencing in infections

Role of Sequencing in Personalized Medicine

Current Status & Future Prospects

Markets for Sequencers

Companies Involved in Sequencers

The report briefly reviews basics of human genome variations, development of sequencing technologies, and their applications. Current large and small sequencers are described as well as companies developing them. Various applications of sequencing are described including those for genetics, medical diagnostics, drug discovery and cancer. Next generation sequencing technologies, both second and third generations, are reviewed. Companies developing software for analysis of sequencing data are also included. Selected academic institutes conducting research in sequencing are also listed.

Current market is mostly for research applications and future markets will be other applications related to healthcare. The value of DNA sequencer market in 2018 is described with estimates for 2023 and 2028. Various methods and factors on which market estimates depend are described briefly. Markets are tabulated according to geographical areas as well as applications. Small sequencers form the basis of SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis. Several marketing strategies have been outlined.

The report includes profiles of 147 companies involved in sequencing and their 173 collaborations.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzi7ou



