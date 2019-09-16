Digital Gazette - Security Digitalisation, Q2 2019: Digital Highlights, Financials, Major Contracts Highlights

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Gazette - Security Digitalisation, Q2 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital transformation has made further progression into the security market during Q2, from a digital policing, critical infrastructure and government perspectives.



The author provides a brief quarterly analysis on key news that have shaken up the digital security market. It also provides an overview on key developments, financial performance highlights and contracts in the industry, plus the relevant partnerships and M&A forged amongst its stakeholders around the world during the second quarter of 2019 against the backdrop of digital transformation in this space.



The Digital Gazette also sheds light on the digital champions involved in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, IoT, Big Data, and Data Analytics; recent partnerships; and insights.



After covering Brexit in the Q1 Digital Gazette, the Analyst Corner explores this time the hidden challenges met when embracing the digital transformation with uses cases taken from leading economies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Q2 Overview

Q2 Digital Highlights

Q2 Financials

Competition Corner

Q2 - Major Contracts Highlights

Analyst Corner



3. The Last Word

Q2 Takeaways



