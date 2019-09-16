RavenQuest Enters Cannabis Beverage Joint Venture With the Not-So-Gentle Tea Company

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT) (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”), one of Canada’s most innovative cannabis producers, is pleased to announce it has signed a joint venture agreement with the Not-So-Gentle Tea Company (“NSGT”) to develop, market and sell teas and similar products infused with THC and CBD in Canada.

“We are very excited to be working with the Not-So-Gentle Tea Company,” stated George Robinson, CEO of RavenQuest. “Like RavenQuest, NSGT has chosen a focused approach with a select number of high-impact products. NSGT brings an established brand with visually stunning marketing and a focused target market which is synergistic with RavenQuest’s audience. RavenQuest and Not-So-Gentle Tea Company will introduce a truly unique brand of teas and specialty beverages for discerning consumers who know what they want.”

“RavenQuest’s commitment to quality will be a fantastic fit with NSGT’s similar approach to the specialty beverage market. As Canada’s legalization of edibles and beverages draws near, specialized tea is a great initial foray into the beverage segment because many recreational stores have limited space for bottled inventory. Our teas will provide a perfect solution for consumers wishing to access cannabis infused drinks in a discreet, accessible fashion which can be stocked easily by any store, small or large,” Robinson continued.

About the Not-So-Gentle Tea Company

The Not-So-Gentle Tea Company was founded in 2017 for a unique tribe of people with complex palates who love strong, bold teas and know what they want. NSGT teas appeal to those who love espresso, rich, dark blends of coffee, full-bodied red wines, strong cheeses and strong-flavoured beer. Not-So-Gentle Tea Company has three powerful tea blends; one black, one green and one herbal.

Ryan McLellan, CEO of NSGT, commented on the JV, stating, “Not-So-Gentle Tea enters the cannabis space with a focused approach and the right partner. We are thrilled to enter this partnership with RavenQuest BioMed, a likeminded company who believes in delivering high quality, artisan-style products to discerning consumers. George has been a delight to work with and we can’t wait to share our unique THC and CBD-infused teas with all of Canada.”

Learn more about the Not-So-Gentle-Tea Company - notsogentletea.com.

For more information, access RavenQuest’s investor presentation, fact sheet and videos here .

Follow RavenQuest:

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RQBGlobal

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/ravenquestbm/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/RavenQuest-BioMed-2355335751374131/?view_public_for=2355335751374131

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ravenquest-biomed

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.

“George Robinson”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact: Mathieu McDonald, Corporate Communications 1-877-282-1586

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to the construction of cannabis facilities in Europe and the cannabis production capacity and location of such facilities, the name of the joint venture and the funding of the Joint Venture by the Company’s Joint Venture partner (which is under no obligation to provide funding). The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.