Global Industrial Water Purification System Market Forecast, 2019-2025

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Water Purification System Market By End-Users, By Technology, By Treatment (Raw Water Treatment Systems, Boiler Feed Water Treatment Systems, and Cooling Tower Water Treatment Systems), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global industrial water purification system market will grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the global industrial water purification system market based on segments, which include end-user, technology, treatment, and region.

In addition, the global industrial water purification system market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

The report global industrial water purification system market comprises an analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

In the vendors profile section for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.



Advancements in water purification methods are driving the global industrial water purification system market, especially for membrane-based purification methods. There is a huge R&D involved in developing efficient membranes across the world including carbon nanotube-based membranes and biomimetic membranes. Apart from the above factors, discovery of new contaminants and new standards from pollution control boards is also driving the global industrial water purification system market.



Industries require water purification for various purification and separation needs. Water purification systems in industries involve complex technologies based on the requirement of the plant. By treatment, the global industrial water purification system market is segmented into raw water purification systems, boiler feed water purification systems, and cooling tower water purification systems. Raw water involves mainly untreated naturally occurring source of water which is mainly used for cooling and rinsing purposes in industries. It may also be used for human consumption after purification.

Boiler feedwater purification systems are mainly used for protecting boiler piping and boiler components by eliminating materials including iron, silica, calcium, copper, magnesium, and aluminium. It also removes the hardness and dissolved gases from water. Cooling tower water purification systems involves the purification of water for cooling tower components by eliminating the presence of chlorides, water hardness, and other biological materials.



By technology, the global industrial water purification system market is segmented into chemical-based and membrane-based water purification system. Chemical-based water purification involves various technologies including carbon filtering, chlorine filtering, peroxide filtering, demineralizers, desalination, iron removal, and other chemical-based filtering. Membrane-based purification involves filtration, reverse osmosis, and other membrane-based methods. A major type of filtration is ultrafiltration, which involves separating suspended solids and virus from feed water using membranes with pores of size 1-100 nm and is mainly used in industries for demineralizing and deionizing water by pushing it through semi-permeable reverse osmosis membrane. Reverse osmosis can be used to remove contaminants including dissolved salts, colloids, organics particles, and bacteria from the feed water.



By end-user, the global industrial water purification system market is segmented into energy and mining industry, oil and gas industry, chemical industry, manufacturing industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, pulp and paper industry, textile industry, and industrial manufacturing. Energy and mining industry constituted a major share in the global industrial water purification system market mainly due to the growing demand for water purification from coal and nuclear power plants. For coal-fired power plant, industrial water purification system helps to increase the production capacity and adhere to the government regulatory policies. In a nuclear power plant industrial water purification system is used mainly for wastewater recycling and cooling tower water treatment.



Based on the geography, the global industrial water purification system market is split into Middle East, Africa, Americas, APAC, and Europe. Middle East is one of the leading revenue generators in the global industrial water purification system market with a major share of the market contributed by the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. APAC is one of the fastest growing market in the global industrial water purification system market with major growth being witnessed in South Korea, Japan, and China. Japan is one of the major countries in APAC which has achieved high efficiency in water resource management. The country maintains a high recovery rate of water and keeps the leakage rates of water at a minimum. The country is a major user of membrane-based water purification technology.



Major vendors in the global industrial water purification system market are Filtra Systems, Lenntech, Nitto Group, Dow Chemical Company, Toray Advanced Materials, Purotech, Water Professionals, Aquatech International, Calgon Carbon, and Evoqua Water Technologies. Other prominent vendors include Suez, Ecolab, GE, AquafreshRO, Abhiro, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, 3M, and Culligan.



