Delta Data Introduces Automated Omnibus and Fully Disclosed Fund Trading with Launch of FundLinx 10.0

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Data, a SaaS infrastructure Solutions Company for the Investment Management industry, today announces the release of FundLinx: 10.0, representing the evolution of Delta Data’s industry leading platform to a fully integrated suite of products, supporting the straight-through processing of securities for both omnibus and fully disclosed accounts.



FundLinx 10.0 is designed for Bank Trusts and Record Keepers to manage the life cycle of Mutual Fund, CIT, ETF and VIT trades in an exception-based straight-through processing environment. Full integration with Delta Data’s Data as a Service suite, Aperio Security Master, FundBlast Counterparty Communications system, and ATM ACATs/Transfers system enables one-stop management of the back office. The new release represents the culmination of a three-year development cycle based on 15 years of production usage and extensive feedback from our clients. 10.0 manages transactions on the message level, applying categorization through business rules based on product type, counterparty transaction type, and clearing partner. This enables the solution to determine the optimum execution time and clearing partner for each trade in both real-time execution or as part of combined omnibus after hours trading. Significant processing efficiency has been realized with Delta Data customers who have moved to an exception-based trade processing model.

FundLinx 10.0’s Integration with additional Delta Data enterprise capabilities provides for intuitive proactive and automated controls including large trade notification warnings for specific counterparties, pending corporate actions at the trade level, automatic shifting of ACATs to B52 for non-ACAT eligible securities, and the ability to add securities to the platform in real-time for same-day trading. Technical re-design of the back end of the product delivers a message-based platform that has been tested in excess of 2mm sub-account trades rolled to super omnibus in under 10 minutes.

“FUNDLinx 10.0 represents an architectural shift, from a legacy client/server-based solution to a modern web platform that is tightly integrated to the Delta Data suite of products. This rewrite modernizes the platform and positions FUNDLinx for growth and scale. Building upon the messaging infrastructure in the application, the integration to both our products and the ability to integrate with client internal systems provides a rich user experience and previously unavailable functionality,” says Whitfield Athey, CEO, Delta Data.

FundLinx 10.0 includes:

Artificial Intelligence Enabled



FundLinx 10.0 incorporates the first generation of Delta Data’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence engine. The initial use cases will leverage daily trade order and confirmations to provide predictive intelligence on current day trade risk, and both proactively and re-actively identify trade order execution risks. Delta Data’s integrated environment allows for AI to provide unique insights encompassing account counterparty, product, and corporate action event-based information.

Fully Automate Omnibus and Fully Disclosed Trade Processing



Once each order is received, the system’s automated workflow leverages the rules-based trade decision engine to determine the correct automated workflow route to execute the trade. Trade rollup, transmission and receipt/matching of the confirmation is automated, and attention is only requested when an error has been encountered.

Integration with our Full Suite of Products



Order and trade management is greatly enhanced through direct access to contextual information regarding the product with which the trade is made, the trading counterparty and the latest events effecting trade activity like Account Holds and in-flight Product Corporate Actions.

Rules-based Trade Routing



Rules-based automated workflow analyzes each trade and automatically determines the trade’s validity, proper formation, the optimal clearing route, timing, and whether to trade in an Omnibus or Fully Disclosed manner. FundLinx’s unique ability to leverage multiple clearing partners or direct trading for each trade across the activity to be cleared helps control costs and optimize revenue.

Message-Based Architecture



The new message-based architecture delivers horizontal scalability allowing FundLinx to scale to any trade processing throughput.

Private Cloud-Based



FundLinx 10.0 is a web-based application delivered exclusively through Delta Data’s private cloud-based infrastructure. This reduces the total cost of ownership, increases accessibility, and ensures optimal health of the software.

About Delta Data:

Delta Data provides back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund industry, supporting four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers and four of the top five US investment managers. Delta Data’s industry-vetted and sophisticated SaaS integrated technology suite enables financial companies to manage the dynamic environment of regulatory change and risk associated with internal and external data management. Delta Data’s unique position within the financial industry allows for the maximum effective application of the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide a turnkey solution for financial services companies seeking to stay ahead of the change.

