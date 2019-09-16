MHealth Solutions Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report presents a detailed overview, market shares and growth opportunities of mHealth Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The global mHealth solutions market is expected to generate around USD 160.5 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate of around 33.48% between 2019 and 2024.

mHealth is the provision of healthcare and related services through mobile communication devices. MHealth solutions use smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices for health services and data collection. Mobile devices act excellent sources to improve health outcomes and offer innovative health services to any part of the world via information and communication technologies.

The worldwide prevalence of life-threatening diseases is increasing due to changing lifestyle habits, sedentary lifestyle, and lack of exercise. The growing health awareness among patients is likely to boost the mHealth solutions market in the future. Additionally, the increased use of tablets, smartphones, etc. is increasing among all age groups and the penetration of third and fourth generation networks helps in providing uninterrupted health services. Healthcare professionals are focused on offering patient-centric healthcare services. The mHealth apps help maintain patient records, allow remote monitoring, consultation, and prevention and treatment services. Thus, these aforementioned factors are likely to drive the mHealth solutions market in the upcoming years. However, the lack of regulations, standards, and reimbursement policies might hamper the mHealth solutions market growth in the future.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4395425-global-mhealth-solutions-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Key Players

A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global MHealth solutions market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.

Medtronic plc

Athenahealth

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Apple

AirStrip Technologies

Omron Corporation

Withings

AliveCor

BioTelemetry

LifeWatch AG

Nokia Corporation

AgaMatrix

Cerner Corporation

ATandT

Cisco Systems

iHealth Lab

Market Segmentation:-

The market is segmented on the basis of

Global mHealth Solutions Market: By Product and Services

Connected Medical Devices

Clinical Devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Meters

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flowmeters

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Trackers

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Neurological Monitoring Devices

Other Clinical Devices

Consumer Health Devices

mHealth Apps

Healthcare Apps

General Health and Fitness Apps

Health Tracking Apps

Obesity and Weight Management Apps

Fitness and Nutrition Apps

Chronic Care Management Apps

Mental Health and Behavioral Disorder Management Apps

Diabetes Management Apps

Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring Apps

Cancer Therapy Management Apps

Other Chronic Care Management Apps (Respiratory Diseases and Kidney Disorders, Infections Management Apps)

Medication Management Apps

Women’s Health Apps

Pregnancy Apps

Fertility Apps

Breastfeeding Apps

Other Women’s Health Apps

Personal Health Record Apps

Other Healthcare Apps

Medical Apps

Medical Reference Apps

Continuing Medical Education Apps

Patient Management and Monitoring Apps

Communication and Consulting Apps

mHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis and Consultation Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

Fitness and Wellness Services

Prevention Services

Global mHealth Solutions Market: By geography and Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4395425-global-mhealth-solutions-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.