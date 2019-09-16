MHealth Solutions Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report presents a detailed overview, market shares and growth opportunities of mHealth Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The global mHealth solutions market is expected to generate around USD 160.5 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate of around 33.48% between 2019 and 2024.
mHealth is the provision of healthcare and related services through mobile communication devices. MHealth solutions use smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices for health services and data collection. Mobile devices act excellent sources to improve health outcomes and offer innovative health services to any part of the world via information and communication technologies.
The worldwide prevalence of life-threatening diseases is increasing due to changing lifestyle habits, sedentary lifestyle, and lack of exercise. The growing health awareness among patients is likely to boost the mHealth solutions market in the future. Additionally, the increased use of tablets, smartphones, etc. is increasing among all age groups and the penetration of third and fourth generation networks helps in providing uninterrupted health services. Healthcare professionals are focused on offering patient-centric healthcare services. The mHealth apps help maintain patient records, allow remote monitoring, consultation, and prevention and treatment services. Thus, these aforementioned factors are likely to drive the mHealth solutions market in the upcoming years. However, the lack of regulations, standards, and reimbursement policies might hamper the mHealth solutions market growth in the future.
Key Players
A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global MHealth solutions market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.
Medtronic plc
Athenahealth
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Apple
AirStrip Technologies
Omron Corporation
Withings
AliveCor
BioTelemetry
LifeWatch AG
Nokia Corporation
AgaMatrix
Cerner Corporation
ATandT
Cisco Systems
iHealth Lab
Market Segmentation:-
The market is segmented on the basis of
Global mHealth Solutions Market: By Product and Services
Connected Medical Devices
Clinical Devices
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
Blood Pressure Monitors
Blood Glucose Meters
ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Peak Flowmeters
Fetal Monitoring Devices
Multiparameter Trackers
Sleep Apnea Monitors
Neurological Monitoring Devices
Other Clinical Devices
Consumer Health Devices
mHealth Apps
Healthcare Apps
General Health and Fitness Apps
Health Tracking Apps
Obesity and Weight Management Apps
Fitness and Nutrition Apps
Chronic Care Management Apps
Mental Health and Behavioral Disorder Management Apps
Diabetes Management Apps
Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring Apps
Cancer Therapy Management Apps
Other Chronic Care Management Apps (Respiratory Diseases and Kidney Disorders, Infections Management Apps)
Medication Management Apps
Women’s Health Apps
Pregnancy Apps
Fertility Apps
Breastfeeding Apps
Other Women’s Health Apps
Personal Health Record Apps
Other Healthcare Apps
Medical Apps
Medical Reference Apps
Continuing Medical Education Apps
Patient Management and Monitoring Apps
Communication and Consulting Apps
mHealth Services
Remote Monitoring Services
Diagnosis and Consultation Services
Treatment Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Services
Fitness and Wellness Services
Prevention Services
Global mHealth Solutions Market: By geography and Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
……Continued
