Global Business Process Management Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Overview

The global business process management market is undergoing a massive transformation with the introduction of new products and services once every few years. As the global economic crisis glooms over every major industry across the globe, companies are looking for solutions that would reduce the costs and streamline operations.

Several factors characterize the global business process management market. The introduction of new technologies and rapidly evolving technological stack has made the adoption of business process management processes and software an inevitable part of any major organization.

The global business process management market hit a significant high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow exponentially for the next few years. The compound annual growth rate during the period is likely to be around xx percent for the next few years. By the year 2023, the industry is expected to cross another major milestone.

Factors affecting the growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The rapidly evolving technologies, coupled with stringent laws by the government, have helped the industry grow by leap and bound.

As per the latest reports, more than 65% of the surveyed companies admitted that they need business process management solutions. The traditional software used to be on premise-based solutions. But with the introduction of cloud services, companies now have migrated from conventional solutions to the cloud-based services.

The business process management is intertwined with several other sectors. The rapid globalization and automation have helped the industry grow by leap and bound. However, job losses and extensive capital requirement for setting up modernize solutions in place of the existing ecosystem can have a negative impact on the industry.

Companies needs solutions that last long and the recent advancements have helped the industry to increase even in the most uncertain times. These solutions save both time and money and accelerate the processes with few or no room for human error.

Key geographies

The business process management industry is prevalent across all major continents. The United States leads the race due to the presence of a large number of companies in the area. Furthermore, the companies in the region tend to quite agile with great acceptance for technological advancements.

Europe and the Asia Pacific region comes next. Both the regions are marked by the presence of firms all across the continents. China, the major manufacturing hub of the world, has been through a lot in the recent transformation. The strict laws by the government and the urge to keep themselves updated with the changing times has helped the nation develop even in the most uncertain times.

However, the ongoing trade war between China and the United States has affected the growth prospects of the industry.

Key companies in the region

Great companies mark the global business process management industry. Some of the leading names in the industry are Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Ultimus Inc., and others.

These companies are known for their technological prowess and understand what works and what does not.

