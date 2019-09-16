Organic Milk Powder Market 2019 - Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The Global Organic Powdered Milk market was valued at 1160 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

A growing demand for organic milk products has been witnessed as compared to conventional milk products. The various beneficial attributes of organic products including freshness, quality, health and nutrition are contributing to the significant increase in sales of organic milk products.

This report analyzes the global Organic Milk Powder market status, competitive landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, and sales channels and distributors.

It provides an insight into the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks) and competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Organic Powdered Milk market is segmented based on company, product type, end user, and key regions.

The top players dominating the market are Nestle, Arla Food, Fonterra, HiPP, OMSCo, Aurora, Organic Valley, SunOpta, Ingredia, Sodiaal Union. Insights into each company’s sales, revenue, and market share have been included in the report.

With respect to products, the market is categorized into Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Buttermilk & Whey

Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care make up the end users in the market.

Geographically, the Organic Milk Powder market spans key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa and focuses on the consumption of Organic Milk Powder in these regions.



Regional Analysis

Regional markets are very important before banking upon any investment decision. The report covers detailed analysis for every region with an anticipated outcome over the forecast period. The Key regions include North America(United States, Canada, Mexico) , Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam) , Australia, Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia), Central & South America(Brazil, Rest of Central & South America), and the Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa).

Global sales of organic powdered milk increased from 83924 MT in 2012 to 97674 MT in 2016. The Asia Pacific region has become the most promising market for organic milk products and many organic milk product manufacturers are targeting this region.

Conclusion

Different from the slow development of the traditional milk product market, with more and more people casting attention on health issues, organic milk products are welcomed globally and have achieved a rapid growth in demand. Moreover, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of chemical traces in milk products will lead to increasing demand for organic milk products in the coming years. Also, knowledge regarding the consumption of non-organic food and advantages of its organic counterparts is expected to create a significant upswing in demand for organic milk, thus making market researchers optimistic about the future of the global organic powdered milk market.

