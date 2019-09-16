China's Diabetes Market, 2019-2024: Epidemiology, Market Trends, Therapeutic Structure, Competitive Structure

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Diabetes Market Report: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the China diabetes market reached a value of US$ 3.37 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.48% during 2011-2018.



The report provides both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in China. The research study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the epidemiology, market trends, therapeutic structure, competitive structure and the outlook of the Chinese diabetes market.



This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the China diabetes market in any form.



Market Summary & Insights



China currently has the highest number of diabetics in the world. The disease has presently reached epidemic proportions in the adult population. Around three decades ago, less than one percent of the Chinese adult population had diabetes. These levels, however, have increased to around 12 percent - making it the diabetes capital of the world.



The rise of diabetes in China can be attributed to a number of factors. Driven by a strong economic growth over the past few decades, the Chinese population has become richer, fatter and less mobile. Apart from urbanisation and sedentary lifestyles, Chinese people are also genetically more vulnerable to diabetes compared to Europeans and many other population groups. Other factors such as poor awareness of health issues, high consumption of white rice, poor healthcare infrastructure, etc. have also driven the prevalence of the disease.



China's diabetes statistics may ring alarm bells for the government and healthcare authorities, for drug and diagnostic manufacturers, however, it represents a goldmine. Fuelled by a continuous increase in healthcare expenditures, the market for diabetes drugs and diagnostics is expanding robustly in the country. This is creating lucrative opportunities for global healthcare companies at a time when growth rates in the more developed markets have declined.



Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese diabetes epidemiology and its dynamics:



Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in the urban and rural regions in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among males and females in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among various age groups in China

Historical, current and future diagnosis rates for diabetes in China

Historical, current and future drug treatment rates for diabetes in China

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:



Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in China

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese Insulin market and its dynamics:



Performance of the Insulin market in China

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese diabetes diagnostics market and its dynamics:



Performance of the diabetes diagnostics market in China

Market Segmentation

Key players

Market outlook

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Diabetes Disease Overview

5.1 What is Diabetes?

5.2 Diabetes Diagnosis and Treatment

5.2.1 Diagnosis

5.2.2 Treatment

5.3 Diabetes Complications



6 China Diabetes Epidemiology

6.1 Diabetes Population and Prevalence Rates

6.2 Population and Prevalence Rates by Diabetes Type (Type-1 and Type-2)

6.3 Population and Prevalence Rates by Region

6.4 Population and Prevalence Rates by Gender

6.5 Population and Prevalence Rates by Age Group



7 China Diabetes Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Forecast

7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Strengths

7.4.3 Weaknesses

7.4.4 Opportunities

7.4.5 Threats

7.5 Value Chain Analysis

7.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.6.4 Degree of Competition

7.6.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.6.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.7 Market Breakup by Segment

7.7.1 China Oral Antidiabetics Market

7.7.1.1 Historical Market Trends

7.7.1.2 Market Breakup by Class

7.7.1.3 Market Shares of Key Players

7.7.1.4 Market Forecast

7.7.2 China Insulin Market

7.7.2.1 Historical Market Trends

7.7.2.2 Market Breakup by Class

7.7.2.3 Market Shares of Key Players

7.7.2.4 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkqhnq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.