Global Weighted Hula Hoop Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A hula hoop is a toy hoop that is twirled around the waist, limbs or neck. The modern hula hoop was invented in 1958 by Arthur K. "Spud" Melin and Richard Knerr, but children and adults around the world have played with hoops throughout history. Hula hoops for children generally measure approximately 70 centimeters (28 in) in diameter, while those for adult’s measure around 1 meter (40 in). Traditional materials for hoops include willow, rattan (a flexible and strong vine), grapevines and stiff grasses. Today, they are usually made of plastic tubing.
This report focuses on Weighted Hula Hoop volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Weighted Hula Hoop market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Weighted Hula Hoop in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Weighted Hula Hoop manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Canyon Hoops
Empower
Sports Authority
Sports Hoop
Dynamis
Cusfull
Sports Hoop
Stamina
Healthhoop
Kansoon
PinJian
Xinyiwanjia
Zhrng
ChiDong
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fitness hula hoop
Dance hula hoop
Segment by Application
Fitness
Stage Performance
Other
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
