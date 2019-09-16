Global Weighted Hula Hoop Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Weighted Hula Hoop Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Weighted Hula Hoop Market

A hula hoop is a toy hoop that is twirled around the waist, limbs or neck. The modern hula hoop was invented in 1958 by Arthur K. "Spud" Melin and Richard Knerr, but children and adults around the world have played with hoops throughout history. Hula hoops for children generally measure approximately 70 centimeters (28 in) in diameter, while those for adult’s measure around 1 meter (40 in). Traditional materials for hoops include willow, rattan (a flexible and strong vine), grapevines and stiff grasses. Today, they are usually made of plastic tubing.

This report focuses on Weighted Hula Hoop volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Weighted Hula Hoop market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Weighted Hula Hoop in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Weighted Hula Hoop manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Canyon Hoops

Empower

Sports Authority

Sports Hoop

Dynamis

Cusfull

Sports Hoop

Stamina

Healthhoop

Kansoon

PinJian

Xinyiwanjia

Zhrng

ChiDong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fitness hula hoop

Dance hula hoop

Segment by Application

Fitness

Stage Performance

Other

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

