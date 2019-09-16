United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Case Study, 2019: Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, California - Multi-Tenant Apartment Complexes & Single Family Homes
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- Verizon 5G Home Service
- 5G Site Maps for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
- Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
- Case Study 1: Multi-tenant apartment complexes
- Case Study 2: Single Family Homes
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Serial Number
- 5G Radio Node Azimuth
- 5G Radio Node Mechanical Tilt
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
- 5G Radio Node Pole Identification Number
The data set also includes information on future Verizon Wireless 5G sites for the City of Sacramento, CA.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
- U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
- Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks
- Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE
- Phase 1 with 5GVTF
- 5G Home Service
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF SACRAMENTO 5G NETWORK
- District 1 Analysis
- District 2 Analysis
- District 3 Analysis
- District 4 Analysis
- District 5 Analysis
- District 6 Analysis
- District 7 Analysis
- District 8 Analysis
CHAPTER 4: CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5: CASE STUDY 2
List of Tables & Exhibits
Tables
Table 1: Example 5G Site Dataset
Table 2: U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Spectrum Holdings
Table 3: Verizon 5G Home Network Vendors-Phase 1
Exhibits
Exhibit 1: 5G Radio Node Site
Exhibit 2: Direction of Azimuth Coverage for 5G Radio Node
Exhibit 3: 5G Radio Node Identification Sticker
Exhibit 4: 5G Radio Node Streetlight Pole Identification Number
Exhibit 5: 5G Radio Node Electric Utility Identification
Exhibit 6: Street Light Pole Site Example
Exhibit 7: Traffic Signal Light Pole Site Example
Exhibit 8: Wooden Utility Pole Site Example
Exhibit 9: Samsung Networks 5G Equipment: Home CPE Indoor (Left), Network Access Node (Middle), Home CPE Outdoor (Right)
Exhibit 10: Verizon Wireless 5G Network Nodes, City of Sacramento, CA
Exhibit 11: Example Verizon 5G FWA Pole Marking
Exhibit 12: Sacramento Verizon 5G FWA Sites by District (Units)
Exhibit 13: Sacramento Verizon 5G FWA Radios by District (Units)
Exhibit 14: Sacramento Verizon 5G FWA Sites by Radio Count (Units)
Exhibit 15: Sacramento District 1 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 16: Sacramento District 2 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 17: Sacramento District 3 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 18: Sacramento District 4 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 19: Sacramento District 5 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 20: Sacramento District 6 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 21: Sacramento District 7 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 22: Sacramento District 8 Verizon 5G FWA Site Locations
Exhibit 23: Sacramento District 8 Multi-Tenant Apartment Complexes with 5G Sites
Exhibit 24: Sacramento District 8 Multi-Tenant Apartment Complexes with 5G repeater nodes
Exhibit 25: View from D8 Site 333 towards The Landing at College Square
Exhibit 26: View from D8 Site 246 towards The Copperstone Village
Exhibit 27: The Landing at College Square Site Map
Exhibit 28: Copperstone Village Apartments Site Map
Exhibit 29: Sacramento District 1 Village 7
Exhibit 30: Decorative Acorn Street Light
