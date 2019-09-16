Fly Ash Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Fly Ash is fine powder like compound that is a by-product, produced from burning of pulverized coal. This generally found in the coal-based power plants. It contains aluminous and siliceous material, which when mixed with water and lime, produces cement. The global Fly Ash market is mainly driven by Construction sector. It is useful in blending cement, building mosaic tiles, hollow blocks and many other building materials. It requires less water, when used as a replacement for cement. It increases the durability and ultimate strength of the concrete. One of the key features of fly ash is, it reduces permeability, thus improving its resistance to corrosion.

Increasing concern on reducing carbon footprint worldwide has made a positive impact on the Global Fly Ash Market. Also, several mega projects, such as Airports, cross country trade link are attracting fly ash manufacturers.



Segments:

Growing concern about being eco-friendly have increased the potential of the global fly ash market. Fly ash market is driven by many factors which can be segmented into Portland cement & concrete (PCC), agriculture, bricks & blocks, road construction and others.

Use as PCC has increased in recent times due to rise industrial and constructional sector. Its pozzolanic feature have made it useful in this sector. It increases the strength of the concrete; it is cost efficient and consumes less water during the process. Presence of minerals like Sodium, Potassium, Zinc, Calcium, Iron and many other in the fly ash makes it possible to improve the soil health and crop performance. It is proving to be more cost efficient and eco-friendly than the conventional red bricks. Increasing use of conventional red bricks erodes the upper layer soil. Using fly ash bricks provides better thermal insulation, weighs less, load bearing capacity is higher, reduced dampness – overall it saves constructional cost. It is gaining popularity in using as road construction material. Load bearing capability and durability is the main reason behind it. It is also used in building embankments and as mine filling material.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for fly ash is growing. To understand the market potential, it is important to study it geographically. Agreement among various world leaders to reduce the carbon footprint worldwide is financing several initiatives to promote the fly ash market. Such actions are expected to fetch in notable revenue from North American and European market. Various road building, airport construction and other constructional mega projects are expected to spur the market growth in Asia Pacific countries. Rise in several constructional projects is driving the growth in North American and European market. Also, adopting new environ-friendly policies are driving this market and fueling the growth.

Key Players of Global Fly Ash Market =>

Competition in market is intense and major companies are taking various methods to stay competitive in the market. Investment and R&D have increased in recent times. Major companies, who influence the global fly ash market are Boral, CEMEX, Lafarge Holcim, Titan America, Ashtech India Pvt Ltd, United Conveyor Corporation, ACC, Pavcon and many others.

