Latin America's Cinema Industry Analysis, 2000-2023 with Profiles on the Main Film Distributors & Exhibitors

This latest report offers market statistics from 2000 onwards, profiles of the main film distributors and exhibitors in each market, five year forecasts and commentaries highlighting some of the key issues in each market.

Latin American cinema markets have grown massively this century without approaching market maturity. Economic challenges will slow physical expansion for the next few years, but compensating opportunities exist to consolidate some fragmented industries.

Companies Mentioned



Cine Colombia

Cinemark

Cinemex

Cineplanet

Cinepolis/CineHoyts

Grupo Severiano Ribeiro

National Amusements/UCI Brasil

Procinal

Royal Films

Top Rank Group

Village Cinemas

Key Topics Covered



1. Argentina

Films

Distribution

Cinemas

3D

Companies Cinemark Village Cinemas National Amusements

Forecasts

2. Brazil

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Cinemark Cinepolis Grupo Severiano Ribeiro National Amusements/UCI Brasil

Forecasts

3. Chile

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Cinepolis / CineHoyts Cinemark Cineplanet

Forecasts

4. Colombia

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Cine Colombia Cinemark Royal Films Procinal Cinepolis

Forecasts

5. Mexico

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Cinpolis Cinemex

Forecasts

6. Peru

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Cineplanet Top Rank Group Cinemark

Forecasts

List of Tables

Argentina

Argentinian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Leading Distributors by Box Office 2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

3D Releases 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018

Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2013-2018

Forecasts

Argentina Forecasts 2018-2023

Brazil

Brazilian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Minimum Quota Days for Brazilian Films

Top Ten Films 2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2018

Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2018

Cinemark Sites and Screens 2018

Cinemark Sites, Screens and Admissions 2013-2018

Cinemark International Revenues and Costs 2013-2018

Forecasts

Brazil Forecasts 2018-2023

Chile

Chilean Cinema Market 2013-2018

Releases 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Leading Distributors by Admissions 2015-2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018

Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2013-2018

Forecasts

Chile Forecasts 2018-2023

Colombia

Colombian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Leading Distributors 2014-2018

Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2017-2018

Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2017-2018

Forecasts

Colombia Forecasts 2018-2023

Mexico

Mexican Cinema Market 2013-2018

New Releases 2013-2018

Mexican Films 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Leading Distributors 2014-2018 Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2018

Cinpolis Sites and Screens Worldwide July 2019

Forecasts

Mexico Forecasts 2018-2023

Peru

Peruvian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Commercial Cinema Sites and Screens 2016-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens August 2018

Leading Exhibitors by Box Office 2018

Forecasts

Peru Forecasts 2018-2023

