Latin America's Cinema Industry Analysis, 2000-2023 with Profiles on the Main Film Distributors & Exhibitors
This latest report offers market statistics from 2000 onwards, profiles of the main film distributors and exhibitors in each market, five year forecasts and commentaries highlighting some of the key issues in each market.
Latin American cinema markets have grown massively this century without approaching market maturity. Economic challenges will slow physical expansion for the next few years, but compensating opportunities exist to consolidate some fragmented industries.
Companies Mentioned
- Cine Colombia
- Cinemark
- Cinemex
- Cineplanet
- Cinepolis/CineHoyts
- Grupo Severiano Ribeiro
- National Amusements/UCI Brasil
- Procinal
- Royal Films
- Top Rank Group
- Village Cinemas
Key Topics Covered
1. Argentina
- Films
- Distribution
- Cinemas
- 3D
- Companies
- Cinemark
- Village Cinemas
- National Amusements
- Forecasts
2. Brazil
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cinemark
- Cinepolis
- Grupo Severiano Ribeiro
- National Amusements/UCI Brasil
- Forecasts
3. Chile
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cinepolis / CineHoyts
- Cinemark
- Cineplanet
- Forecasts
4. Colombia
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cine Colombia
- Cinemark
- Royal Films
- Procinal
- Cinepolis
- Forecasts
5. Mexico
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cinpolis
- Cinemex
- Forecasts
6. Peru
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineplanet
- Top Rank Group
- Cinemark
- Forecasts
List of Tables
Argentina
- Argentinian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Leading Distributors by Box Office 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- 3D Releases 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Argentina Forecasts 2018-2023
Brazil
- Brazilian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Minimum Quota Days for Brazilian Films
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2018
- Cinemark Sites and Screens 2018
- Cinemark Sites, Screens and Admissions 2013-2018
- Cinemark International Revenues and Costs 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Brazil Forecasts 2018-2023
Chile
- Chilean Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Leading Distributors by Admissions 2015-2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Chile Forecasts 2018-2023
Colombia
- Colombian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Leading Distributors 2014-2018
- Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2017-2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2017-2018
- Forecasts
- Colombia Forecasts 2018-2023
Mexico
- Mexican Cinema Market 2013-2018
- New Releases 2013-2018
- Mexican Films 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Leading Distributors 2014-2018 Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2018
- Cinpolis Sites and Screens Worldwide July 2019
- Forecasts
- Mexico Forecasts 2018-2023
Peru
- Peruvian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Commercial Cinema Sites and Screens 2016-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens August 2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Box Office 2018
- Forecasts
- Peru Forecasts 2018-2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p78u5n
