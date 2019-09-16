Lithium-ion Battery Production & Capacity Expansion - Global Industry Forecasts to 2025: Supply-Demand, Manufacturing, Raw Material Supply, Gigafactories, Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-ion Battery Production and Capacity Expansion, Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study gives us a detailed analysis of the current and future production and plant capacity expansion trends in the lithium ion battery market and technology space.

It can also be used to gain insights into battery manufacturer strategies in establishing a profitable supply chain and to track the various automotive trends and their impact on the lithium ion battery market.

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers like PSA and Volkswagen (VW) are creating separate EV business units to prepare for the expected EV boom in the future. However, the surge in EV demand will create the need for a huge supply of lithium ion batteries, charging infrastructure etc.



Asian manufacturers lead the production of lithium ion batteries for the EV industry by a distance. Major suppliers like CATL, BYD, LG Chem, Samsung and SK Innovation have already ramped up production capacities and have huge targets for the coming years in terms of installed capacities. They have also entered into partnerships or signed supply contracts with almost all EV manufacturers in the world. The increase in their production capacities is due to the huge EV sales targets set by major automakers for the coming future in order to comply with stringent emission standards. Europe is turning out to be the most attractive destination as it is already home to many EV manufacturers. CATL has announced plans to expand the battery production capacity at its Germany plant to 100 GWh by 2025, which will make it the largest plant by then.



NCM is the most desired battery chemistry and is expected to continue dominating, with NCM 8:1:1 set to come out in 2019. Reducing cobalt content has been identified as an effective means to lower the production cost of lithium ion batteries. This has given rise to the NCM 811 battery and is expected to lead to the NCM 9.5.5 as well. OEMs will concentrate on suppliers who can meet their aggressive sales targets. Every OEM is expected to have more than one LiB supplier and will use cobalt-free, high-density batteries.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the current production hotspots? Will there be a shift in market focus from Asia to Europe?

How is the battery technology going to evolve during the forecast period?

Will there be a supply-demand shortage in the future?

Which battery manufacturers are currently leading the race and which ones will lead in the future?

Which region is currently the most attractive for battery manufacturers and why?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Regional Overview - Current Production Scenario

Regional Overview - Production Plants in China

Regional Overview - Shift to Europe?

Battery Chemistry Overview

Battery Chemistry Overview - Solid-State Batteries

Supply-Demand - Calculated Energy Demand from Forecast EV Sales

Supply-Demand - Battery Production Capacity to 2025

Raw Material Supply - Battery Pricing Analysis

Raw Material Supply - Lithium and Cobalt

Raw Material Supply - Cathode Suppliers

LiB Manufacturing Targets Announced by Battery Makers

Gigafactories - Battle of Supply

Battery Portfolio - Battery Supply Chain by Battery Cell Chemistry

Battery Portfolio - Battery Value Chain Mapping

Current Benchmarking of OEM Sourcing Strategies

2. Research Scope, Objectives and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Product Segmentation

3. Regional Overview

Regional Overview - Current Production Scenario

Regional Overview - Asia's Dominance

Regional Overview - Production Plants in China

Regional Overview - Europe's Roadmap

Regional Overview - Shift to Europe?

Regional Overview - Li-ion Production Expansion Plans, Europe

4. Battery Chemistry Overview

Battery Chemistry Overview

Battery Chemistry Overview - Battle of Cathode Chemistries

Battery Chemistry Overview - Worldwide Battery Chemistry Trend

Battery Chemistry Overview - Anode Chemistry

Battery Chemistry Overview - Solid-State Batteries

Beyond 2025 - Solid-State Batteries

New Battery Chemistry - An Overview of the Start-ups in Battery Tech

5. Supply-Demand

Supply-Demand - Global LiB Production Capacity Trend

Supply-Demand - Global xEV LiB Demand

Supply-Demand - Battery Production Capacity to 2025

Supply-Demand - Calculated Energy Demand from Forecast EV Sales

Calculated Energy Demand from Forecast EV Sales

6. Manufacturing

Battery Manufacturing - Cell Manufacturing: Process Steps

Battery Manufacturing - Best Practices/Innovations

7. Raw Material Supply

Raw Material Supply - Li-ion Battery Cost Breakdown

Raw Material Supply - Battery Pricing Analysis

Raw Material Supply - Lithium and Cobalt

Raw Material Supply - Lithium and Cobalt Production

Raw Material Supply - Major Lithium Deposits

Raw Material Supply - Cathode Suppliers

Raw Material Supply - Cathode Demand

8. Gigafactories

LiB Manufacturing Targets Announced by Battery Makers

Active and Planned LiB Production Plants of Top 8 Manufacturers

Gigafactories - Market Share Analysis

9. Supply Chain Analysis

Gigafactories - Battle of Supply

Battery Portfolio - Battery Supply Chain by Battery Cell Chemistry

Battery Portfolio - Battery Chemistry Adoption Trend (OEM)

Battery Portfolio - Battery Value Chain Mapping

Battery Portfolio - Battery Value Chain Mapping (Premium Segment OEM/Supplier)

Current Benchmarking of OEM Sourcing Strategies

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration

Strategic Imperatives for the xEV LiB Industry

11. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Conclusion

Strategic Analysis of Global LiB Production and Capacity Expansion to 2025 - 3 Big Predictions

12. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



BYD

CATL

LG Chem

SK Innovation

Samsung

PSA

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlwg9g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.