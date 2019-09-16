American Pacific Mining Announces Drilling Has Commenced at the Tuscarora Gold Project, Nevada USA

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Tuscarora Gold Project in Elko Nevada. OceanaGold Corporation, operators at the project, have contracted National EWP out of Elko Nevada to reverse circulation (“rc”) drill an approximate 4000 meters at the property, or around 10 holes.



“The upcoming drill campaign will primarily focus on following up the priority targets defined from the recent CSAMT, gravity and geological mapping programs conducted by OceanaGold,” commented Eric Saderholm, President & Director of APM. “Drilling will test targets east and west of the South Navajo Vein, which has numerous historic drill holes. The Navajo vein dips to the west and the newly interpreted geophysical data indicate potential parallel east-dipping structures which have never been realized or explored in the past.”

The below long section depicts a selection of intercepts from the South Navajo Vein’s previous drill campaign highlights.

Long Section of the South Navajo Vein, Tuscarora Gold Project, Elko Nevada

Previous drill results found at this link https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/ have displayed high-grade intervals of gold mineralization in a low sulphidation, epithermal system.

The Tuscarora District lies at the foot of Mount Blitzen on the eastern slope of the Northern Tuscarora Range. The Property has a relatively low silver to gold ratio and almost no base metals. Tuscarora lies in the gold-rich, southern portion of the District, and clearly displays quartz-adularia veins and stockwork associated with the dacitic intrusives and structures formed along the southeast margin of Mount Blitzen. This zone underwent local boiling and shows widespread silicification and adularization along with quartz-adularia veins, stockwork veining, and vug-fills in tuffs and fine-grained epiclastic rocks. The silver-rich portion of the District occurs immediately north of the project.

The State of Nevada is the USA’s top gold producing state, producing 5.47 million troy ounces of gold in 2016, 81% of the US total (Source: Major Mines of Nevada, by Rich Perry and Mike Visher ).

