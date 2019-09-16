Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Research in commercial, scientific, and military issues associated with both oceans and shallow waters are growing rapidly. This report is a detailed overview of the unnamed surface vehicle market analysis including Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing. The unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are well equipped with advanced guidance, navigation and control (GNC) capabilities as there has been a corresponding growth in demand for the development of such technology. The unmanned surface vehicle market reached USD 534 million in 2018. This is expected to reach up to USD 1,020 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period

The key applications where USV’s are used is commercial and defence field. The defence area is predicted to account for the higher market share in 2018. Various defence applications, such as mine countermeasures, anti-submarine, and maritime security make use of unnamed surface vehicles among others. However, USVs provide several advantages over UUVs, as unmanned underwater vehicles have limited endurance, power, and payload capacity and cannot withstand in destructive wars.

These machines are well developed including cameras, sensors, SONARs, X-band marine radars, visual systems, LiDAR, echo sounders, and others. USV capabilities are enhanced by these types of equipment.

Major contributing companies in the market are

1. AGCO Corporation

2. Agrocenter Ltd

3. CLAAS KGaA mbH

4. CNH Industrial N.V

5. Honda

6. John Deere

7. Kubota Corporation

8. YANMAR CO., LTD

9. Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A

10. JCB

11. T.A.F.E. (Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd).

12. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

13. Greaves

Market Segmentation:-

The market segmentations are made on the basis of,

Application

Defence

Commercial

System

Propulsion

Communication

Payload

Chassis Material

Component

Software

Type

Surface

Sub-surface

Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle

Autonomous Surface Vehicle

Hull Type

Kayak (Single Hull)

Catamaran (Twin Hulls)

Trimaran (Triple Hulls)

Rigid Inflatable Hull

Endurance

-<100 hours

-100-500 hours

-500-1000 hours

->1000 hours

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Rest of the World (RoW)

Regional Analysis:-

North America is leading the global unmanned surface vehicle market since 2018 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. The United States is considered as the largest developer, operator, and exporter of USVs, globally. This result in the large share of the North American region in the global unmanned surface vehicle market. The European market is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecasted time span. In the European region, marine time threats are continuously increasing, affecting the transportation of goods and energy, resulting in the increasing demand for USV.

