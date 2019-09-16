Chemesis International Inc. Announces Results of VividGro LED Lighting Installation

Chemesis’ subsidiary Natural Ventures installed VividGro LED Lights and saw the facility double its grow capacity and a 40% reduction in energy costs

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), is proud to announce it has completed installation of VividGro LED lighting and environment controls at its Natural Ventures cultivation facility in Puerto Rico. The completion of the previously announced partnership allowed the Company to double its cultivation area and was able to significantly decrease its energy requirements and costs. During this installation, VividGro took detailed documentation as part of a case study and the results can be viewed here .



The LED lighting system and environmental controls are state-of-the-art, and they are installed together to ensure the cultivation operations are controlled centrally. These controls allow operators to automatically adjust for temperature, humidity, lighting and other key elements, which are for growing conditions.

Chemesis has an increase in production levels and efficiencies while seeing a major reduction in cultivation costs. Along with domestic production, the Company is continuing to expand operations for international distribution of hemp-based CBD products.

“Installing VividGro systems has allowed the Company to directly add shareholder value in many ways,” said Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Montero. “Natural Ventures was able to reduce costs, add property value and increase consistency, quality, (take out comma) and grow space. Chemesis will continue to add shareholder value by providing high-quality products to consumers through our advanced manufacturing processes and practices.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

About Happy Tea Inc.

Happy Tea is leveraging management's relationships with top global influencers, ambassadors, and distribution partners in creating one of the most exciting CBD brands. Happy Tea has grown its online reach to over 60,000 Instagram followers in just six months and is receiving approximately 2 million impressions per day and growing. Happy Tea is in an aggressive growth phase with a clear sales strategy on online digital marketing sales, retail, and international sales. The management team is leveraging past experience from just exiting a $20m USD revenue per year weight loss tea company in creating a leading CBD tea company in Happy Tea. Happy Tea is working towards an IPO in 2020.

Investor Enquiries:

investors@happytea.com

1 (336) 935-9157

Investor Relations:

ir@chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Social Media:

Chemesis.facebook

Chemesis.twitter

Chemesis.instagram

DesertZen.instagram

GreenSpiritRX

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.