Increasing Drug Abuse to Heighten the Growth of the Global Drug Testing Market

The report published in WGR on the global drug testing market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the drug testing market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Drug testing comprises different testing methodologies which are conducted or performed in order to detect the presence of any drug substances in the human body. The drug substances are tested through samples of saliva, blood, oral fluid, sweat, and urine. Drug testing is done primarily to prevent the use and consumption of illegal drugs. Illegal drugs are specifically non-prescribed drugs that are banned by governments across different regions. These drugs are consumed by individuals for non-medicinal purposes like recreation and can severely affect the mental and physical health condition.

The global market for drug testing market is predicted to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the widespread prevalence of drug abuse across the globe. The primary driving factor spurring the market growth of drugs tests is the rising abuse of illegal drugs by individuals. Add to this, aging population base, growing funding by government for drug testing activities, increasing awareness concerning drug testing across different sports, and stringent laws and regulations imposed by governments globally are all contributing to the growth of the global drug testing market.

Market Segmentation

The global drug testing market has been segmented in terms of type and sample type.

By type, the market includes Coca/Cocaine, Cannabis, Amphetamine-Type Stimulants, Opium/Heroin, and others,

By sample type, the market comprises blood, urine, hair, sweat, oral fluid, and other sample types.

Regional Analysis

The global drug testing market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The global market for drug testing is expected to grow massively in the North American region due to increasing government intervention on the consumption of illegal drugs and the presence of a huge population base of drug addicts, especially in Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

The global drug testing market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Accutech, Acon Laboratories, Alere, Atlas Link Biotech, 1 STEP Detect Associates, Abbott Diagnostics, American Bio Medica, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bioscan Screening Systems, Alfa Scientific, Branan Medical Corp, Biophor Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Identa Corp., Express Diagnostics International Inc., Confirm Biosciences, Concateno, PLC, Elitech Group, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Lifesign, Devon Medical Products, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Medtox Diagnostics, Mavand Solutions, Mossman Associates, Lifeloc Technologies, Nano-Ditech Corp., Medtest DX, Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Microgenics, Randox Laboratories, Orasure, Princeton Biomeditech, MP Biomedicals, Prechek Bio, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, PolyMed Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Psychemedics, UCP Biosciences, Shimadzu Corporation, and others.

Industry Buzz

Aug 2019, a recently developed machine, considered by many developers to be the next generation of drug testing equipment, was put into service for a brief period as part of a trial at Vancouver's Downtown Eastside overdose prevention site. The machine used some kind of pepper spray mass spectrometry in order to determine the varying drugs and contaminants present in a sample.

