Global Text-to-Speech Market Future Outlook: Market Trends, Growth and Competition Landscape by Regions & Forecast 2024

The Global Text-to-Speech Market Report specifies that the market value of text-to-speech industry was 1.30 Billion USD in 2016 and it may reach 3.03 Billion USD by the year 2022. It is rising at a CAGR of 15.21% between the years 2017 and 2022. The considered base year for the study of the text-to-speech industry is 2016, whereas the market size forecast is presented for the duration of 2017 to 2022.

The research study on the global Text-to-speech industry market highlights that it is widely useful in smartphones for different purposes such as navigation and personal assistance Apps. Additionally, it states that laptops, as well as televisions, have also embraced the text-to-speech technology to assist blind or partially sighted people in accessing the menu through the audible instructions. The healthcare vertical market is anticipated to rise at the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. Improvements in medical equipment, as well as the increase in the usage of personal health monitors, stimulate the development of the market for healthcare.

The Global Text-to-Speech Market research study covers the key companies in the text-to-speech market are Microsoft Corporation (US), LumenVox LLC (US), Nexmo (US), Nuance Communication (US), iSpeech Inc. (US), NeoSpeech (US), Sensory Inc. (US), Amazon.Com (US), TextSpeak (US), SESTEK (Turkey), NextUp Technologies (US), rSpeak (Netherlands), CereProc (Scotland), ReadSpeaker (Netherlands), and Acapela Group (France).



Segmental Analysis

The report on Global Text-to-Speech Market demonstrates that the vendor offerings are also considered for determining the segmentation of the text-to-speech market. The bottom-up procedure utilized to figure out the overall market size of the worldwide market from the primary market player's revenue. Once overall market size determined, the total market categorized into various segments as well as subsegments which were further analyzed through primary research by executing comprehensive interviews with main people like CEOs, VPs, directors, executive, and administrators. The study further illustrates that the data triangulation and market breakdown strategies were carried out to finalize the comprehensive market engineering process and determine the precise statistics for all segments as well as subsegments.

Regional Analysis

According to the Global Text-to-Speech Market, America is anticipated to become the key contributor to the text-to-speech market during the period of forecast (2017-2022). China and India are also in the race of becoming the key contributor as their market is growing rapidly in the world. Their financial stability allows them to make considerable investments in several growing end-user industries. In Japan and China, text-to-speech systems have been utilized at airports and ATMs. Therefore, as expected the Asia Pacific is going to witness the highest rate of the text-to-speech market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Text-to-Speech Market Research Report defines different methodologies that are useful to estimate as well as forecast the text-to-speech market, for example, it starts with apprehending data on primary vendor revenues by secondary research such as Factiva, Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and OneSource. The report also includes the current scenario and the development prospects of the text-to-speech global market for period 2018-2022.

