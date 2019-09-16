Meal Delivery Service Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Meal Delivery Service Market 2019

Meal Delivery Service Market - 2019-2025



Report Description:

Meal Delivery Services are becoming popular and wide-spread owing to personalization it has brought in the food and beverage industry. This is a subscription-based model that has been working effectively for many working-class, old, aged or anyone who doesn’t have enough time to cook a proper meal from the start. Meal Delivery Service is a kind of service in which customers are sent pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home-cooked meals. Customers can look at the pictures of a dish they want to cook and order the pre-measured ingredients for it. These meals cut down on a lot of time and energy that people spend on shopping for vegetables and other ingredients. These services bring a lot of convenience in people’s lives. As per the Wise Guy Report, the market size of Global Meal Delivery Services is expected to significantly grow and flourish.

The key players of this industry as per WGR are Grubhub, Ele.me, MeiTuan, Diet-to-Go, DPD, Deliveroo, FoodPanda, Just Eat and Hello Fresh. The global meal kit delivery service market was around USD 2.5 billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 8.94 billion by 2025 with a CAGR exceeding 17.15% from 2017 to 2025.

The WGR’s objective is to analyze global Meal Delivery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players, to present the Meal Delivery Service development in the United States, Europe and China, to strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plans and strategies and to define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market Segmentation: The Meal Delivery Service Market is segmented on the basis of type. It can be split into Ready-to-eat Food, Reprocessed Food and Other. Further, the market is divided on the basis of application such as Household, Office and Other.

The online apps are facilitating home delivery service revolutionizing the meal-kit market. And customization options top-up the user experience significantly.

Regional Analysis: Geographically, the industry is divided into the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America. In the US alone, in 2017 the industry was valued at 4.65 billion U.S. dollars, representing 300 percent growth over the previous year. By 2022, the market is expected to more than double, reaching 11.6 billion dollars.

North America holds a dominant position contributing to the global mean delivery service market globally and expected to grow at 19% CAGR. The region alone constitutes nearly 45% of the total market.

Industry News:

The global online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 84.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is further expected to reach US$ 164.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2024. As per reports, youngsters in 2020 are online going to order online. Companies such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, Meituan, Just Eat, and Deliveroo are making sure there is no friction-related to cooking and going out for dinner or lunch. Meal delivery has a universal appeal and will continue to have so.

