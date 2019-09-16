TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on September 13, 2019, David Cook, Carol Bell, Edward LaFehr, Susan MacKenzie, and Steven Sinclair, all Independent Directors, received Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend:



Director Number of

DSUs granted Price

Granted

($Cdn) Number of DSUs held

following the

transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held David Cook 6,053 $1.90 254,898 DSUs are settled in cash and have no effect on share capital Carol Bell 734 $1.90 30,906 Edward LaFehr 734 $1.90 30,906 Susan MacKenzie 3,690 $1.90 155,371 Steven Sinclair 2,049 $1.90 86,266

Also on September 13, 2019, Ross Clarkson (Non-Independent Director) received DSUs as a result of the Company having declared a dividend:

Director Number of

DSUs granted Price

Granted

($Cdn) Number of DSUs held

following the

transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held Ross Clarkson 734 $1.90 30,906 DSUs are settled in cash and have no effect on share capital

As well the Company announces that on September 13, 2019, Randy Neely (President and Chief Executive Officer), Lloyd Herrick (Executive Vice President) and Edward Ok (Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer), all persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation, received Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) and Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend. Also on September 13, 2019, Geoff Probert (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer), a person discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation, received Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend.

Also on September 13, 2019, Ross Clarkson (Non-Independent Director) received Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) and Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend. Prior to Mr. Clarkson’s retirement as CEO on December 31, 2018, he was a participant in the Company’s long term incentive plans and as such was the recipient of PSUs and RSUs.

PDMR Position Type Quantity Awarded Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Grant Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer PSU 7,989 $1.90 336,417 RSU 276 $1.90 11,623 Lloyd Herrick Executive Vice President PSU 8,454 $1.90 356,011 RSU 412 $1.90 17,342 Edward Ok Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer PSU 3,563 $1.90 150,023 RSU 203 $1.90 8,532 Geoffrey Probert Vice President and Chief Operating Officer PSU 1,905 $1.90 80,219





DIRECTOR Position Type Quantity Awarded Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Grant Ross Clarkson Non-Independent Director PSU 7,097 $1.90 298,841 RSU 519 $1.90 21,870

The newly granted share units were granted in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Performance Share Unit Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash. The DSUs will count towards the respective shareholdings requirements for directors as outlined in the Company’s compensation policy which is voted on by shareholders annually.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR

a) Name David Cook Carol Bell Edward LaFehr 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Independent Director Independent Director Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 6,053 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 734 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 734 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 6,053 DSUs Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 734 DSUs Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 734 DSUs f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue





1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Susan MacKenzie Steven Sinclair Ross Clarkson 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Independent Director Independent Director Non-Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 3,690 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 2,049 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 734 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 3,690 DSUs Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 2,049 DSUs Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 734 DSUs f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue





1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Performance Share Units Performance Share Units Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSUs due to dividend Grant of PSUs due to dividend Grant of PSUs due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 7,989 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 8,454 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 3,563 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume



Price: $ 1.90 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 7,989 PSUs

Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 8,454 PSUs

Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 3,563 PSUs f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue





1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Geoffrey Probert Ross Clarkson 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Non-Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Performance Share Units Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSUs due to dividend Grant of PSUs due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 1,905 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 7,097 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume



Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 1,905 PSUs

Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 7,097 PSUs f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue





1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Restricted Share Units Restricted Share Units Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of RSUs due to dividend Grant of RSUs due to dividend Grant of RSUs due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 276 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 412 Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 203 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume



Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU

Volume: 276 RSUs

Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU

Volume: 412 RSUs

Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU

Volume: 203 RSUs f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue





1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Ross Clarkson 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Non-Independent Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of RSUs due to dividend d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90

Volume: 519 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume



Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU

Volume: 519 RSUs f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 403.264.9888

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Genevieve Ryan

