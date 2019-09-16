There were 39 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,694 in the last 365 days.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on September 13, 2019, David Cook, Carol Bell, Edward LaFehr, Susan MacKenzie, and Steven Sinclair, all Independent Directors, received Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend:  

Director Number of
DSUs granted		 Price
Granted
($Cdn)		 Number of DSUs held
following the
transaction		 % of Company's
issued share
capital held
David Cook 6,053 $1.90 254,898 DSUs are settled in cash and have no effect on share capital
Carol Bell 734 $1.90 30,906
Edward LaFehr 734 $1.90 30,906
Susan MacKenzie 3,690 $1.90 155,371
Steven Sinclair 2,049 $1.90 86,266

Also on September 13, 2019, Ross Clarkson (Non-Independent Director) received DSUs as a result of the Company having declared a dividend:

Director Number of
DSUs granted		 Price
Granted
($Cdn)		 Number of DSUs held
following the
transaction		 % of Company's
issued share
capital held
Ross Clarkson 734 $1.90 30,906 DSUs are settled in cash and have no effect on share capital

As well the Company announces that on September 13, 2019, Randy Neely (President and Chief Executive Officer), Lloyd Herrick (Executive Vice President) and Edward Ok (Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer), all persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation, received Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) and Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend.  Also on September 13, 2019, Geoff Probert (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer), a person discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation, received Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend. 

Also on September 13, 2019, Ross Clarkson (Non-Independent Director) received Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) and Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) as a result of the Company having declared a dividend.  Prior to Mr. Clarkson’s retirement as CEO on December 31, 2018, he was a participant in the Company’s long term incentive plans and as such was the recipient of PSUs and RSUs.

PDMR Position Type Quantity Awarded Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Grant
Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer PSU 7,989 $1.90 336,417
RSU 276 $1.90 11,623
Lloyd Herrick Executive Vice President PSU 8,454 $1.90 356,011
RSU 412 $1.90 17,342
Edward Ok Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer PSU 3,563 $1.90 150,023
RSU 203 $1.90 8,532
Geoffrey Probert Vice President and Chief Operating Officer PSU 1,905 $1.90 80,219


DIRECTOR Position Type Quantity Awarded Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Grant
Ross Clarkson Non-Independent Director PSU 7,097 $1.90 298,841
RSU 519 $1.90 21,870

The newly granted share units were granted in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Performance Share Unit Plan and the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company.  No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash. The DSUs will count towards the respective shareholdings requirements for directors as outlined in the Company’s compensation policy which is voted on by shareholders annually. 

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR
     a) Name		 David Cook Carol Bell Edward LaFehr
2) Reason for the notification
     a) Position / status		 Independent Director Independent Director Independent Director
     b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer
     a) Name		 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
     b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction
     a) Description of financial instrument		 Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units
     b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
     c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend
     d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 6,053		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 734		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 734
     e) Aggregated information:
          i) Price
          ii) Volume		 Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 6,053 DSUs		 Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 734 DSUs		 Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 734 DSUs
     f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019
     g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue


1) Details of PDMR
     a) Name
 Susan MacKenzie Steven Sinclair Ross Clarkson
2) Reason for the notification
     a) Position / status
 Independent Director Independent Director Non-Independent Director
     b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer
     a) Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
     b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction
     a) Description of financial instrument
 Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units
     b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
     c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend Grant of Deferred Share Units due to dividend
     d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 3,690		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 2,049		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 734
     e) Aggregated information:
          i) Price
          ii) Volume		 Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 3,690 DSUs		 Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 2,049 DSUs		 Price: $1.90 Cdn per DSU
Volume: 734 DSUs
     f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019
     g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue


1) Details of PDMR
     a) Name
 Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok
2) Reason for the notification
     a) Position / status
 President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
     b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer
     a) Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
     b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction
     a) Description of financial instrument
 Performance Share Units Performance Share Units Performance Share Units
     b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
     c) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSUs due to dividend Grant of PSUs due to dividend Grant of PSUs due to dividend
     d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 7,989		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 8,454		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 3,563
     e) Aggregated information:
          i) Price
          ii) Volume
Price: $ 1.90 Cdn per PSU
Volume:  7,989 PSUs
Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU
Volume:  8,454 PSUs
Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU
Volume:  3,563 PSUs
     f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019
     g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue


1) Details of PDMR
     a) Name
 Geoffrey Probert Ross Clarkson  
2) Reason for the notification
     a) Position / status
 Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Non-Independent Director  
     b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification  
3) Details of the issuer
     a) Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation  
     b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03  
4) Details of transaction
     a) Description of financial instrument
 Performance Share Units Performance Share Units  
     b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066  
     c) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSUs due to dividend Grant of PSUs due to dividend  
     d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 1,905		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 7,097		  
     e) Aggregated information:
          i) Price
          ii) Volume
  
Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU
Volume: 1,905 PSUs		  
Price: $1.90 Cdn per PSU
Volume: 7,097 PSUs		  
     f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019  
     g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue  


1) Details of PDMR
     a) Name
 Randy Neely Lloyd Herrick Edward Ok
2) Reason for the notification
     a) Position / status
 President and Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
     b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer
     a) Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
     b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction
     a) Description of financial instrument
 Restricted Share Units Restricted Share Units Restricted Share Units
     b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
     c) Nature of the transaction Grant of RSUs due to dividend Grant of RSUs due to dividend Grant of RSUs due to dividend
     d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 276		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 412		 Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 203
     e) Aggregated information:
          i) Price
          ii) Volume
  
Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU
Volume:  276 RSUs		  
Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU
Volume:  412 RSUs		  
Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU
Volume: 203 RSUs
     f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019
     g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue


1) Details of PDMR
     a) Name
 Ross Clarkson    
2) Reason for the notification
     a) Position / status
 Non-Independent Director    
     b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification    
3) Details of the issuer
     a) Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation    
     b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03    
4) Details of transaction
     a) Description of financial instrument
 Restricted Share Units    
     b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066    
     c) Nature of the transaction Grant of RSUs due to dividend    
     d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $1.90
Volume: 519		    
     e) Aggregated information:
          i) Price
          ii) Volume
  
Price: $1.90 Cdn per RSU
Volume: 519 RSUs		    
     f) Date of the transaction September 13, 2019    
     g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue    

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		    
     
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer    
Eddie Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright    
     
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan  
   

