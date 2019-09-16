Prophet W. R. Downs Releases Trust God in the Process

Trust God in the Process by Prophet W.R. Downs

Book available at Amazon

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida's Prophet W. R. Downs ' book, “Trust God in the Process” was recently released worldwide his editor announced today. The publication is available in paperback and Kindle formats at Amazon Prophet W. R. Downs says his objective is to help his audiences and readers manage guilt and remorse by learning from their problems and God’s promises for their lives. The aim is becoming transformed individuals.The author draws from his personal experiences and says that his book is based on a plan to look to God in every situation. He says it is the blueprint of inspiration, meditation, and transformation.“You cannot fight a spiritual battle with sin at your door,” explained Downs. “You need to trust God in the process that He will forgive you after you’ve confessed your sins and replace your unrighteousness with His righteousness.”For additional information, including speaking and sponsorship opportunities, please call the author’s management team, 813-944-9298, or visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/1686822545 Book details• Publisher: Independently published (August, 2019)• Language: English• ISBN-10: 1686822545• ISBN-13: 978-1686822544• Product Dimensions: 5.2 x 0.2 x 8 inches



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.