Love Pitter Patter Releases Signature Cuddle with the Word Collection

40"x 50" crib size blanket with ultra soft minky in gold and gray. Psalm 119:76 heart applique added for ultimate comfort. Luxurious minky on the front and back with Jesus loves me heart applique. The bib ties at the neck with coordinating ribbon. Gorgeous minky in coral swirl and navy chevron with sensory tags, crinkle, and Jesus loves me heart applique.

Luxurious Scripture baby items and blankets for all ages are handmade using only the softest minky available to wrap around those you love.

Cuddling is one of my favorite things to do, so it was extremely fitting to create this all-minky collection for my signature line. I hope my customers enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them!” — Megan Howard, creator of Love Pitter Patter

HESSTON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hesston designer Megan Howard from Love Pitter Patter is releasing the brand-new Cuddle with the Word Collection, and each product is individually made by the designer herself using the highest quality minky available. The collection will be released on September 27, 2019.Love Pitter Patter is best known for mixing bright colors with the softest fabrics so that her customers can find the perfect gift to cuddle in color with those they love.For the first time, Megan has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular minky fabrics paired with her favorite comforting Scripture. The new Cuddle with the Word collection is for those who need extra cuddles in their life from the One who does it best. The Cuddle with the Word collection is scheduled to go live on September 25, 2019The collection will be exclusively sold on her website LovePitterPatter.com , with an in-person sneak peek at the 50th annual Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair on September 21, 2019. The limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The collection is designed to showcase gorgeous color combinations of luxurious minky, and uplifting words that makes customers feel as though they are being wrapped in a giant hug by God Himself.Featured products come in combinations of coral, gray, mustard, teal, or navy to capitalize on today’s color trends.All items in the collection are made exclusively from the softest minky available, and double-stitched for durability, which means babies, kids, and adults alike will be able to wrap themselves in comfort when they need it most, for years to come.Each individual piece has its own name. A few examples are:• Come to Me Adult Throw• Your Goodness and Love Crib Blanket• Jesus Loves Me Baby Blanket• Little Bitty Babies in His Hands Lovey• Jesus Loves the Little Children BibCuddle with the Word ranges in price from $17 to $215.Megan is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.About Love Pitter PatterMegan started designing nursery décor and colorful, cuddly blankets for all ages after she had a vision to cover the world in cuddles. After realizing that not everyone in the world had the means to afford that, she set out to donate blankets to those who need comfort the most. By purchasing from Love Pitter Patter, you are partnering with her to provide comforting blankets to kids and moms in women’s shelters, cancer patients, domestic violence survivors, and people in third world countries.



