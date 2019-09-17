JFK Presidential Library Chooses iXsystems TrueNAS to Preserve Precious Digital Archives

iXsystems JFK Presidential Library and Museum

TrueNAS storage infrastructure to gradually scale to accommodate 25 million documents upon project completion

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- iXsystems is honored to have the TrueNAS M-Series unified storage selected to store, serve, and protect the entire digital archive for the John F Kennedy Library Foundation. This is in support of the collection at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (JFK Library). Over the next several years, the Foundation hopes to grow the digital collection from hundreds of terabytes today to cover much more of the Archives at the Kennedy Library. Overall there is a total of 25 million documents, audio recordings, photos, and videos once the project is complete.Having first deployed the TrueNAS M50-HA earlier in 2019, the JFK Library has now completed the migration of its existing digital collection and is now in the process of digitizing much of the rest of its vast collection.“The migration of massive amounts of terabytes wouldn’t have happened without the support of iXsystems.” - Steven M. Rothstein, JFK Library Executive DirectorNot only is the catalog of material vast, it is also diverse, with files being copied to the storage system from a variety of sources in numerous file types. To achieve this ambitious goal, the library required a high-end NAS system capable of sharing with a variety of systems throughout the digitization process. The digital archive will be served from the TrueNAS M50 and made available to both in-person and online visitors.With precious material and information comes robust demands. The highly-available TrueNAS M-Series has multiple layers of protection to help keep data safe, including data scrubs, checksums, unlimited snapshots, replication, and more. TrueNAS is also inherently scalable with data shares only limited by the number of drives connected to the pool. Perfect for archival storage, the deployed TrueNAS M50 will grow with the library’s content, easily expanding its storage capacity over time as needed. Supporting a variety of protocols, multi-petabyte scalability in a single share, and anytime, uninterrupted capacity expansion, the TrueNAS M-Series ticked all the right boxes.“The library’s mission of opening up the information to the public really aligns with the Open Source ethic and open flow of information on which iXsystems itself is built.” - Brett Davis, Executive Vice President of iXsystemsTo find out more, view the video below and read our case study To learn more about iXsystems and how TrueNAS can help your organization, visit www.iXsystems.com , contact us via https://www.ixsystems.com/contact-us/ , or give us a call at 1-855-GREP-4-IX.About iXsystemsThrough decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS and TrueOS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in a global marketplace that relies on Open Source solutions, high availability storage and servers, technology partnerships, and expert support. Since its founding in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on iXsystems’ enterprise servers, TrueNAS Unified Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics. Millions of tech-savvy users also download and deploy our Open Source software each year. More information can be found at www.iXsystems.com About John F. Kennedy Jr Presidential Library and MuseumThe John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is one of 14 presidential libraries administered by the National Archives and Records Administration. The Library seeks to advance the study and understanding of President Kennedy's life and career and the times in which he lived; and to promote a greater appreciation of America's political and cultural heritage, the process of governing and the importance of public service.The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization founded in 1984 to provide financial support, staffing, and creative resources for the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, a presidential library administered by the National Archives and Records Administration. The Kennedy Presidential Library and the Kennedy Library Foundation seek to promote, through educational and community programs, a greater appreciation and understanding of American politics, history, and culture, the process of governing and the importance of public service.



