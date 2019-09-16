New Book Presents Stunning Film Discovery of a Second Gunman Who Fired Fatal JFK Head Shot

Through the 'Oswald' window - cover Dealey Plaza Oak Tree Author Dave O'Brien at the 'Oswald' window

A newly-released book – Through The ‘Oswald’ Window: Reveals Stunning Fresh Insights, Three Assassins, Conspiracy & Cover-Up in the JFK Assassination

My book establishes that a triangulation of crossfire killed President Kennedy.” — Dave O’Brien, Author of "Through The 'Oswald' Window"

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A shocking film discovery and other unique insights that challenge the historical record of the JFK assassination are presented in a newly-released book – Through The ‘Oswald’ Window: Reveals Stunning Fresh Insights, Three Assassins, Conspiracy & Cover-Up in the JFK Assassination!

In the book, researcher and retired reporter Dave O’Brien discusses his history-challenging revelations, such as:

• Nine frames of Zapruder film footage prove the JFK kill shot to the head could NOT have come from the 6th floor Book Depository window above and behind President Kennedy, thereby discrediting the Warren Commission’s conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

• The non-fatal first shot that struck President Kennedy in the upper back also could NOT have come from the so-called ‘Oswald’ window.

• Why the assassin at the southeast corner ‘Oswald’ window in Dealey Plaza mysteriously declined to take the easiest and most unimpeded shot available to him.

• There was a much smarter and easier sniper’s nest available to a ‘lone’ assassin in the same building.

• Why Lee Harvey Oswald could NOT have been the assassin at the window named after him.

O’Brien has researched the Kennedy assassination for 54 years and became one of few people ever granted access to the Texas School Book Depository Building when it was locked and sealed from the public (see accompanying photo).

“In looking down into the kill site through the eyes of the actual assassin at the ‘Oswald’ window, I was clearly able to see that there had to be more than one gunman, which is why the public has never been allowed access to that sniper’s nest,” states O’Brien. “My book establishes that a triangulation of crossfire killed President Kennedy.”

Through The ‘Oswald’ Window offers no less than eight key indicators that the JFK kill shot had to have come from the right-front of the limousine.

Zapruder film and still photo analysis by the author of the moment President Kennedy reacts to the first shot that struck him in the upper back also rules out the 6th floor Book Depository window as the origin of that shot.

The author also divulges a ‘pen-pal’ relationship he had with Parkland Hospital doctor Malcolm Perry. It was Dr. Perry’s treatment of the President’s throat wound that gave birth to the controversial ‘Single Bullet Theory’ that was cited as proof by the Warren Commission that Oswald was the ‘lone’ assassin. Through The ‘Oswald’ Window dispels that theory convincingly.

The book also connects the dots that link Oswald and his assailant Jack Ruby to a disturbing alliance that targeted Robert F. Kennedy by assassinating his brother.

https://throughtheoswaldwindow.com/

