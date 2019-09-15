36th Year of Free High Holy Days Services at the Laugh Factory

This will be the 36th year the Laugh Factory will open its doors to the Jewish community for the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Laugh Factory, Los Angeles’s premiere comedy club, ushers in the Jewish New Year with its joyous gift to the Jewish community – free High Holy day services. This will be the 36th year the Laugh Factory will open its doors to the Jewish community for the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Jamie Masada, owner of the Laugh Factory states, “Two of the main reasons I love doing this is it gives so many actors, writers, comedians, and the entire Hollywood community who are away from their families a place to pray for the holidays. And, with the economic crisis this country has been experiencing now for over a decade, so many people cannot afford the high cost of tickets that most temples charge in order to attend services. At the Laugh Factory Temple, all are welcome to come and pray.”

Services are conducted in the Reform Jewish tradition by Rabbi Bob Jacobs.

Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated on:

Monday, September 30, 2019

11:00 am until 1:00 pm with refreshments to follow

Yom Kippur will begin with the Kol Nidre service on:

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

6:00 pm to 7:00pm

Services will continue on the morning of:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

11:00 am until 1:00 pm

Concluding with Neilah service:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

6:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

A “break-the-fast” will follow.

No contributions are accepted and tickets are not required.

Observers are requested to come early in order to be accommodated indoors.

The Laugh Factory is located at 8001 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, two blocks west of Fairfax. Limited parking is available around the corner in the Laugh Factory parking lot on Laurel Place.

Due to high attendance, please call for reservations (323) 656-1336 x1 or email

info@laughfactory.com (include your name, number of guests, contact number, & zip code).



