Sri Lanka's Tamil Areas to Shut Down on Monday to Support a Huge Rally in Jaffna for Tamil’s Political Demands !

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, September 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Tamil areas of Sri Lanka in the North and Eastern provinces are going to shut down on Monday (16th) in support of a massive rally in Jaffna for the Tamil’s political demands.Everything will shut down except hospitals. Rally organizers have urged restaurants and petrol stations to open to help rally participants to get food and petrol for the vehicles.This rally is titled “Eluga Thamil”. People joining the rally will assemble in two points just outside the City and march to the esplanade for the massive rally, where several leaders will speak.This rally is organized by Tamil People’s Council, a coalition of several Tamil political parties, civil society organizations, trade unions, University Students, Families of the Disappeared, Religious leaders, academics, war victim groups and others.Former Northern Province Council Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran is one of the three joint Presidents of the Tamil People’s Council. Other joint presidents are Dr. P. Lakshman and Mr. Vasantharajah.To support this rally in Jaffna, several rallies will be held on the same day in several cities around the world and before the UN Headquarters in New York and outside the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.



