Could You Get Up After a Fall? Easy Lift Up Offers Seniors a Safer Way to Get Back on Their Feet After a Fall.
The inflatable, 3 chamber cushion helps get someone back on their feet after a fall, safely and with dignity, while also protecting caregivers from injury.
The personal lift system can be used both indoors and outdoors. Easy Lift Up’s cushions are easy to clean and can be quickly inflated, helping the fallen person to get back on their feet, safely, and with dignity. The air pump that operates the lift is electrically powered, delivering reliable lift power when it is needed most, and not having to worry about a dead battery when it's needed. Lightweight and portable, the Easy Lift Up system is easy to move and transport, saving critical time when a loved one or patient has suffered a fall.
For those over 65, injuries due to falls are all too common and account for tens of billions of dollars in medical expenses each year. Too often, seniors can receive additional injuries when trying to get up from a fall. Caregivers who may lift a fallen person incorrectly, also run the risk of injuring themselves. But one Las Vegas company is looking to change that with innovative lift technology that helps prevent injury for fall victims and their caregivers.
“Our goal with Easy Lift Up is to help people get back on their feet, especially seniors, and avoid additional injury when faced with a fall,” said Stephen Huston, CEO. “With falls on the rise as the US population continues to age, better solutions are needed to help those suffering from falls, and prevent further injury when getting up, all the while maintaining their dignity. Easy Lift Up is that better solution.”
To learn more about Easy Lift Up, visit https://easyliftup.com/
Stephen Huston
Easy Lift Up
+1 720-350-1290
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.