President João Lourenço meets Zimbabwean counterpart

Harare, ANGOLA, September 14 - President João Lourenço last Friday, in Harare, held a courtesy meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangwagua. ,

The meeting, which lasted about fifteen minutes, was held in the State House, just after President João Lourenço’s arrival in the Zimbabwean capital to attend the funeral of former president Robert Mugabe.

On his arrival in Zimbabwe, the Angolan Head of State was welcomed by the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Busi Moyo.

The Angolan ambassador to Zimbabwe, Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto, was also at the airport to welcome João Lourenço.

At the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, President João Lourenço signed the condolences book in homage to the late Zimbabwean nationalist, who was at the helm of the country since 1980, until being forced to relinquish power in 2017.

Robert Mugabe passed away last week, aged 95, at a hospital in Singapore, where he had been admitted last April.

