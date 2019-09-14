Smith named President of yourLTL and Vestra Logistics

yourLTL, the leading platform for LTL customers, strengthens their leadership team by promoting Chase Smith to President of yourLTL and Vestra Logistics.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, 30009, September 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- yourLTL , the leading platform for Less-Than-Truckload customers seeking competitive, transparent rates and technology, strengthens their leadership team with the promotion of Chase Smith to President of yourLTL and Vestra Logistics.As the former Director of Pricing for Saia LTL Freight (NASDAQ: SAIA), Chase brings valuable knowledge in LTL management, pricing, sales, and operations. This insight not only supports carrier yield management initiatives, but it also enhances the yourLTL customer experience by further educating their customers on carrier capabilities, network needs, and core competencies.Smith says, “The goal is to promote equilibrium between the carrier, shipper, and 3PL so that all parties benefit from efficiencies that support the bottom line and allow us all to worry less about cost avoidance.”“Chase joined yourLTL in August 2018. His addition was exactly what we needed in experience, drive, and determination,” says Carol Docalavich, CEO of yourLTL.“His love for these companies and for the folks that he works alongside, are evident in every word he speaks and every idea that he shares. Most of all, Chase has a teacher’s spirit and will empower us all to be better in every way and to service our customers with excitement. Steve and I are honored to have Chase as a part of our family.“Smith’s approach to clarity and service in customer relationships is a welcomed disruption to what’s been the status quo in LTL shipping and the transparency this industry needs.About yourLTL:yourLTL, the leading platform for Less-Than-Truckload customers seeking competitive, transparent pricing and technology, helps customers and carriers match supply with demand.By building trust and leveraging volume with LTL carriers, yourLTL provides competitive transactional pricing to customers who stand to benefit from their perdurable carrier relationships. yourLTL also specializes in carrier negotiations for customers with transportation needs and volumes that dictate a more customized, comprehensive program with pricing provisions specific to their supply chain and products.



