House Democrats Pass Legislation to Protect Coastal Communities and Economies

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

After a productive August District Work Period, House Democrats have returned to Washington to continue fighting for the American people. This week, House Democrats voted on three bills to block drilling in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, the Gulf Coast, and the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge. These bills will protect vulnerable ecosystems that would be put risk by oil and gas drilling as well as coastal communities and their economies. The House has taken another step to act on the climate crisis, and I urge Senator McConnell to take up and pass these bills now.

Next week, the House will consider a continuing resolution to fund the government beyond September 30. The House has done its work, passing 10 of the 12 funding bills by the end of June that covered 96 percent of the government. However, the Republican-led Senate has delayed their work, making a short-term continuing resolution necessary to provide them with additional time to pass their funding bills. I am hopeful that Senate Republicans will use the additional time to do their work and go to conference with the House, so that we can responsibly fund government and prevent another harmful shutdown.

Lastly, within the past few weeks a number of reports and newly-released data have revealed that the American people are feeling the impact of economic uncertainty created by President Trump’s policies. The manufacturing sector has contracted for the first time in three years, wages have stagnated, and the uninsured rate rose by 2 million, among other indicators. The House has taken action to raise wages, lower health care and prescription prices, and ensure more families can get ahead. We continue to urge the President and Senate Republicans to take up and pass our legislation, and we will continue to advance our For the People agenda.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

Hoyer Floor Remarks on Legislation to Block Offshore Drilling, Protect Coastal and Arctic Ecosystems

Hoyer Statement On The Census Bureau’s Report Showing An Increase In Uninsured Americans

Issue Report: While Democrats Are Working For The People, President Trump’s Broken Economic Promises Are Felt Across The Country

Hoyer Statement On Committee Passage Of Additional Legislation To Prevent Gun Violence