"The Simeon Synderella" Hip Hop Mixtape By La'Vega Is Pure Dope
La'Vega has released her latest mixtape via her longtime record label MVB RECORDS, and it is something special.
On the 1st track "Ain't Got Time For That", La'Vega sounds like she is having an open conversation with her listeners, letting them know that she's come a long way since her music journey started. She does not sound like she's rapping on this track, her flow is very laid back. I can honestly imagine La'Vega smoking a joint while she spits bars over this bouncy track, reflecting on her life-now that she is back in the Rap game making new music. On the 2nd track, "I Don't Owe You", the title and lyrical content both fall in line with La'Vega's message, telling (warning) anyone who feels entitled to her current status, money, or time, that they should expect exactly what they gave her when she was experienceing her darkest days.
"Living Life" is the 3rd track on "The Simeon Synderella" mixtape, and this track has La'Vega daydreaming about the special moments in life where stress and the daily demands of life cannot be found. The most creative; and best track of the mixtape has to be track number 4, "Up In My Mind". La'Vega exposes her thoughts, and her vulnerability on this track as she sings melodic lines about how she is constantly lost in her thoughts.
Track number 5, "You F*cked Up", is the most curious track of the mixtape; who is La'Vega Rapping and singing about? Is this song about a past lover or current? Whoever it is, La'Vega deals with their infidelities with serious bars and a reality check. She let's the person know that she will not be a part of their "3 way" transaction. "The Simeon Synderella" is by far La'Vega's most honest mixtape. She always Raps from the heart, but this mixtape puts the MCs feelings and current state of mind on full display. She has definitely blossomed into a real musician; not just a Rapper.
David Kessler
UPC MAGAZINE
+1 212-675-2795
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
La'Vega - 1st Photo Shoot of 2019
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.