Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the Explorer and Developer Forum in Denver, Colorado

/EIN News/ -- WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount”) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Glen Van Treek will be presenting at the Explorer and Developer Forum on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM Local Time in Centennial Hall ‘C’ of the Hyatt Regency Denver.



The presentation will be made available on Paramount’s website at www.paramountnevada.com . The Explorer and Developer Forum is an invitation only investment conference put on by the Denver Gold Group. The presentation will be webcast and available on Thursday, September 19, 2019 on the Denver Gold website .

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 11,000 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive preliminary feasibility study, or PFS, have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications

866-481-2233

Twitter: @ParamountNV



