There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,087 in the last 365 days.

Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2019 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • September 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2019
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 17, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid October 31, 2019, to holders of record on September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019.  The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on October 17, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 13, 2019, the Company had 63,054,298 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2019, the Company had 54,282,997 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change.  The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.



RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)                                  
                        Realized Realized        
                        Aug 2019 Jun - Aug   Modeled   Modeled
                Net     Weighted CPR 2019 CPR   Interest   Interest
          %     Weighted     Average (1-Month) (3-Month)   Rate   Rate
    Current   Fair of   Current Average     Maturity (Reported (Reported   Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Type   Face   Value Portfolio   Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Sep) in Sep)   (-50 BPS)(1)   (+50 BPS)(1)
Pass Through RMBS                                  
Post Reset ARM $ 1,119   $ 1,184 0.03 % $ 105.76 4.76 % 4.97 %  180  181 0.01 % 0.01 % $ 7   $ (6 )
Fixed Rate CMO   608,013     629,853 16.17 %   103.59 4.25 % 4.60 %  20  338 23.22 % 21.21 %   (96 )   179  
15yr 4.0   381,605     409,595 10.52 %   107.33 4.00 % 4.53 %  15  161 11.56 % 11.62 %   6,075     (6,517 )
15yr Total   381,605     409,595 10.52 %   107.33 4.00 % 4.53 %  15  161 11.56 % 11.62 %   6,075     (6,517 )
20yr 4.0   84,263     91,102 2.34 %   108.12 4.00 % 4.48 %  25  211 13.21 % 8.27 %   1,697     (1,810 )
20yr Total   84,263     91,102 2.34 %   108.12 4.00 % 4.48 %  25  211 13.21 % 8.27 %   1,697     (1,810 )
30yr 3.0   161,897     166,862 4.28 %   103.07 3.00 % 3.95 %  2  358 1.47 % 0.00 %   2,661     (3,598 )
30yr 3.5   337,248     351,676 9.03 %   104.28 3.50 % 4.33 %  6  353 4.74 % 8.66 %   3,834     (5,453 )
30yr 4.0   798,303     848,422 21.78 %   106.28 4.00 % 4.64 %  16  342 9.77 % 7.71 %   9,159     (12,014 )
30yr 4.5   430,281     466,308 11.97 %   108.37 4.50 % 5.05 %  8  352 9.88 % 12.79 %   4,207     (5,577 )
30yr 5.0   745,897     821,034 21.08 %   110.07 5.00 % 5.52 %  15  343 15.57 % 15.35 %   7,265     (8,927 )
30yr Total   2,473,626     2,654,302 68.15 %   107.30 4.25 % 4.89 %  12  346 10.31 % 11.36 %   27,126     (35,569 )
Total Pass Through RMBS   3,548,626     3,786,036 97.21 %   106.69 4.22 % 4.79 %  14  322 12.72 % 13.39 %   34,809     (43,723 )
Structured RMBS                                  
Interest-Only Securities   738,214     83,310 2.14 %   11.29 3.76 % 4.35 %  68  249 20.60 % 17.69 %   (10,973 )   13,989  
Inverse Interest-Only Securities   201,540     25,396 0.65 %   12.60 2.93 % 4.86 %  62  288 15.17 % 15.77 %   889     (1,537 )
Total Structured RMBS   939,754     108,706 2.79 %   11.57 3.58 % 4.46 %  66  258 19.43 % 17.27 %   (10,084 )   12,452  
Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,488,380   $ 3,894,742 100.00 %     4.09 % 4.72 %  25  308 14.13 % 14.35 % $ 24,725   $ (31,271 )
                                   
                              Interest   Interest
    Average   Hedge                     Rate   Rate
    Notional   Period                     Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Hedge   Balance   End                     (-50 BPS)(1)   (+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures $ (500,000 )   Dec-2020                   $ (3,750 ) $ 3,750  
Fed Funds Futures   (400,000 )   Mar-2020                     (1,167 )   1,167  
Swaps   (2,120,000 )   May-2022                     (29,944 )   29,944  
5-Year Treasury Future   (140,000 )   Dec-2019(2)                      (3,762 )   4,198  
TBA Long   150,000     Oct-2019                     3,136     (3,858 )
Hedge Total $ (3,010,000 )                       $ (35,487 ) $ 35,201  
Rate Shock Grand Total                           $ (10,762 ) $ 3,930  
  1. Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
  2. Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $119.98 at August 31, 2019.  The notional contract value of the short position was $168.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency         Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)         ($ in thousands)      
      Percentage         Percentage
    Fair of       Fair of
Asset Category   Value Portfolio   Asset Category   Value Portfolio
As of August 31, 2019         As of August 31, 2019      
Fannie Mae $ 2,794,775 71.8 %   Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 914,342 23.5 %
Freddie Mac   1,097,593 28.1 %   Whole Pool Assets   2,980,400 76.5 %
Ginnie Mae   2,374 0.1 %   Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,894,742 100.0 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,894,742 100.0 %          



Borrowings By Counterparty                
($ in thousands)                
            Weighted Weighted  
        % of   Average Average  
    Total   Total   Repo Maturity Longest
As of August 31, 2019   Borrowings   Debt   Rate in Days Maturity
RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 457,818   12.4 %   2.40 % 14 9/30/2019
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.   410,498   11.2 %   2.46 % 73 2/13/2020
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.   357,433   9.7 %   2.38 % 12 9/20/2019
Citigroup Global Markets Inc   309,087   8.4 %   2.38 % 17 9/30/2019
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   248,173   6.8 %   2.61 % 71 11/12/2019
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co   213,443   5.8 %   2.33 % 19 10/11/2019
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.   211,857   5.8 %   2.38 % 31 10/7/2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc   205,272   5.6 %   2.53 % 50 11/12/2019
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc   205,197   5.6 %   2.28 % 95 2/10/2020
ASL Capital Markets Inc.   176,712   4.8 %   2.44 % 22 10/7/2019
South Street Securities, LLC   175,626   4.8 %   2.61 % 156 4/9/2020
ING Financial Markets LLC   163,165   4.4 %   2.35 % 20 9/30/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC   104,515   2.8 %   2.37 % 12 9/12/2019
Guggenheim Securities, LLC   93,247   2.5 %   2.46 % 20 9/30/2019
FHLB-Cincinnati   80,375   2.2 %   2.25 % 3 9/3/2019
Nomura Securities International, Inc.   49,860   1.4 %   2.38 % 12 9/12/2019
Daiwa Securities America Inc.   48,872   1.3 %   2.37 % 12 9/12/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC   47,447   1.3 %   2.41 % 12 9/12/2019
Bank of Montreal   40,874   1.1 %   2.42 % 14 9/27/2019
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC   29,461   0.8 %   2.38 % 11 9/17/2019
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith   28,620   0.8 %   2.53 % 9 9/12/2019
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC   13,975   0.4 %   2.45 % 12 9/12/2019
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc   3,500   0.1 %   2.75 % 16 9/16/2019
Total Borrowings $ 3,675,027   100.0 %   2.42 % 39 4/9/2020


Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.