LGI Homes Opens New Section of Popular Nashville Community

/EIN News/ -- MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is introducing a new section of homes in the highly sought-after community of Westwind , located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



LGI Homes will construct 29 homes in this new section. Five incredible floor plans, ranging in size from 1,364 square feet to just over 2,700 square feet, are now available for purchase. These floor plans include a variety of one- and two-story homes with up to five bedrooms and three full baths. Each home offers spacious, open layouts paired with unparalleled upgrades at affordable prices. Every home will come with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package that showcases all of the features and finishes today’s homebuyer is seeking. Granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, WiFi-enabled garage door openers, programmable thermostats, and LED flush mount ENERGY STAR kitchen lights are just a few of the remarkable upgrades that come standard in every home at Westwind.

Ideally located off Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro, Westwind embodies the best of both worlds. Residents can take advantage of the world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment that downtown Nashville has to offer and come home to their very own secluded retreat, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. In addition, homeowners enjoy peaceful neighborhood amenities such as picnic areas and scenic walking trails, as well as several nearby parks and recreational activities. At Barfield Crescent Park, located less than 5 minutes away, families can enjoy a day of hiking or biking, play a game of volleyball, tetherball, horseshoes, or disc golf, or learn about nature at the Wilderness Station. In addition to these incredible amenities, Westwind is zoned to the highly rated Rutherford County School District where families can have peace of mind knowing their children are receiving a quality education.

Pricing at Westwind starts in the mid-$200s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 858-4100 ext 1500.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1a8b8f5-ebf5-4d3d-89ed-290f769974b5

The Hamilton Plan is Now Available at Westwind This stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bath home features an open layout paired with incredible upgrades.



