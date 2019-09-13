Burnham Benefits To Acquire SeaTech (Formerly Pacific Unified Insurance), Forging Ahead With Property and Casualty Division - Burnham Risk Insurance

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based employee benefits and insurance services company Burnham Benefits is expanding its renowned services by now offering a property and casualty division - Burnham Risk, who will be acquiring SeaTech (formerly Pacific Unified Insurance), effective September 1st, 2019.



SeaTech, a Los Angeles based full-service insurance brokerage with expertise in property and casualty, risk management and employee benefits will be acquired by Burnham and will become Burnham Risk Insurance, with SeaTech CEO John Huttinger joining as a partner.

This is an exciting chapter for Burnham to explore opportunities within the industry and to build a new client base. Burnham has previously only focused its expertise and resources on benefits. With SeaTech’s property and casualty knowledge and trusted industry relationships, Burnham Risk will expand its division with a strong leg up in the property and casualty marketplace by incorporating its approach to advanced technology and modern company culture.

About Burnham Benefits

Burnham is a modern employee benefits and insurance services company. Burnham applies a unique blend of expert knowledge, unmatched personal service, and proactive planning to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for clients.

Burnham is a certified B Corp , a designation reserved for companies that reflect not just the desire to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. For more information on Burnham Benefits, please visit https://www.burnhambenefits.com/ .

Contact Details

For more information, contact:

Kristen Allison, President & CEO

949.252.4580

allison@burnhambenefits.com

License # OD86695



