SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta securities between September 6, 2017 and August 19, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/srpt.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) golodirsen posed significant safety risks to patients; (2) consequently, the NDA package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive FDA approval; and (3) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 19, 2019, post-market, Sarepta announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the Company’s NDA seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen for the treatment of DMD. Sarepta disclosed that “[t]he CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides.” Following this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $18.24 per share, or 15.16%, to close at $102.07 per share on August 20, 2019.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/srpt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sarepta you have until October 29, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

