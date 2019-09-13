PRGX announces keynote speakers for annual finance and procurement thought leadership event, PRGXchange™

Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist Tiffani Bova and economic analyst Alex Chausovsky to share personal experiences, business insights at Nashville event

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced two keynote speakers for the 2019 PRGXchange conference: Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist Tiffani Bova and economic analyst Alex Chausovsky.



PRGXchange, the company’s annual meeting of finance and procurement professionals working across the source-to-pay (S2P) cycle, will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on September 15-17, 2019.

The theme of PRGXchange for 2019 is “See What You’ve Been Missing™,” and the conference will explore best practices and lessons learned from source-to-pay (S2P) business leaders. Attendees will learn about extracting more value from their S2P processes by applying next generation, digital solutions to recovery audit, contract compliance, supplier collaboration and S2P analytics business challenges.

Conference attendees can hear from world-renowned experts like Bova and Chausovsky, participate in interactive discussions with S2P leaders on industry best practices, network with other professionals and learn about cutting-edge S2P innovations on the horizon.

Tiffani Bova to deliver keynote address on ‘Growth IQ: Transformation, Technology and Building Your Company’s Future’

Salesforce Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist Tiffani Bova will deliver the opening keynote at the conference titled, “Growth IQ: Transformation, Technology and Building Your Company’s Future.”

Bova is known for her strategic approach to counseling business leaders on how finding the right path, in the right market context, in the right combination and sequences, can create transformational growth.

Her main stage session, inspired by her Wall Street Journal bestselling book, Growth IQ, will encourage attendees how to think beyond their existing business models and discover how to leverage technology and customer analysis to innovate and grow their businesses.

“Tiffani has a proven record of understanding a company’s unique needs and helping them identify the perfect mix of technology, sales optimization and customer-centric decision-making to drive their business’ growth,” said Ron Stewart, President and CEO of PRGX. “We are thrilled to have her on the PRGXchange main stage and believe that she is a perfect addition to our dynamic lineup of speakers.”

Keynote attendees will receive inside access to see how Bova’s experience in technology, sales and research has shaped her outlook on how to attain repeatable and reliable growth and how companies can best respond to change.

Alex Chausovsky to share closing address on ‘Managing in an Uncertain Economy’

Economic analyst Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics will provide a timely snapshot of today’s economy, where it is headed and what that means for business leaders. His address, “Managing in an Uncertain Economy,” will highlight industry drivers that are shaping the economy, while providing tips on how companies can remain competitive as business and financial landscapes shift.

Chausovsky will bring a unique perspective to PRGXchange, and he often shares in his speaking engagements how leaving the former Soviet Union as a child and entering a free-market economy fundamentally formed his world view and understanding of the economies that operate in free markets.

As a child, he quickly saw his first exposure to commerce as an opportunity to become a young entrepreneur and began washing car windows at a busy intersection. It was then when he learned that in a free market economy, in a capitalist environment, the effort applied to a business impacts the rewards.

Chausovsky takes his personal experience, educational background in international business and insights from his years of research to determine what is happening with companies on a macro level and how business and finance leaders can use data to inform their decision-making.

“Alex Chausovsky’s entertaining and compelling style of personal storytelling, coupled with his tactical insights into the economy, will serve as the perfect conclusion to this year’s conference and provide attendees with the insights they need to carry their business into the future,” said Stewart.

Each year, PRGXchange attracts finance and procurement leaders from every sector of business, including: retail, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, grocery and technology.

For more information about the 2019 PRGXchange Conference, visit http://www.prgx.com/prgxchange

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

PRGX Global, Inc.

Ron Stewart, President & CEO

770.779.3900

600 Galleria Parkway, Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30339

Media Contact:

Jamee Nelson

PRGX Global, Inc.

770.779.3213

Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.