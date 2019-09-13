NETGEAR Announces Creation of Pro-AV Design Center for Integrators and Solution Providers

Design center to support partners as they design, deploy and bring up professional audio and video solutions which require IP networking infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the CEDIA Expo, NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking devices that power today’s small businesses and enable managed service providers (MSPs) and installers to provide more value-added services to their clients, is announcing the introduction of a new engineering support center for professional audio video (Pro-AV) integrators deploying AV solutions which utilize IP networking. This new service to AV installers, consultants, manufacturers and resellers is positioned to streamline audio visual solutions over IP and eliminate the complexity of AV deployments.



This dedicated Pro AV Engineering Services team of experts has been conceived in the company’s efforts to empower those who are conducting installations and designing projects with free network design assistance, training and installation support. From pre-sales and post-sales support to technical training, to white papers and best practices, these services are positioned to help educate tech managers and integrators to become masters of AV deployments which require IP networking.

NETGEAR has reshaped the organization to address the specific needs of the AV industry and residential systems integrators. In order to streamline the adoption of AV over IP and to ensure the successful transition from legacy matrix switching to AV over ethernet, these residential and business integrators depend on a solid partner to guide the way. NETGEAR is determined to be this partner. This new structure for NETGEAR is essentially a design center with a number of the company’s top networking professionals who are accomplished at documenting, drawing, and producing AV architectures.

“This technology transition to AV over IP is an exciting new space where NETGEAR is driving the integration,” said Laurent Masia, director of product line management for NETGEAR. “We are in the market to simplify and streamline IP networking for small and medium partners who don’t have the resources, the budget, or the right IT teams to leverage more complex AV installations.”

For low complexity day-to-day small installations, NETGEAR’s M4300 switches are preconfigured for easy, true AV and Multicast Zero Touch Network Configuration. Installers can select an M4300 switch that fits their port count requirements (in copper ports or fiber ports), connect their AV devices, and power on the switch quickly and easily. Also, the whole family of M4300 switches are fully compliant with the SDVoE Alliance members’ equipment for the deployment of zero latency, uncompressed 4K Video over Ethernet. For larger and more complex installations, the configuration is greatly simplified with automatic AV multicast and the newly created NETGEAR Pro AV Engineering Services team is here to help. The industry deserves a true partnership that NETGEAR is proud to offer.

About AV Design Center support:

To learn more about Pro AV custom integration visit the Pro AV page on NETGEAR.com . This new service from NETGEAR for the AV residential installer and integrator communities is available now. The 24/7 service can be accessed via contacting NETGEAR through the email proav.engineeringservices@netgear.com .

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com



