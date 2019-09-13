Global Steel Scrap Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Steel Scrap Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Scrap consists of recyclable materials left over from product manufacturing and consumption, such as parts of vehicles, building supplies, and surplus materials. Unlike waste, scrap has monetary value, especially recovered metals, and non-metallic materials are also recovered for recycling.

The recent report found on WGR, on the global Steel Scrap market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Steel Scrap market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Steel Scrap market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Steel Scrap market.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Steel Scrap manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Steel Scrap market.

The Leading key players covered in this study:

CSC

Evraz Group

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Scrap Group

Anyang Steel Scrap

BaoSteel Scrap Group

Baotou Steel Scrap

Benxi Steel Scrap

JSW

Maanshan Steel Scrap

Metinvest

MMK

Hyundai Steel Scrap

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel Scrap

Jiuquan Steel Scrap

Market split by Type:

Flat Steel Scrap

Long Steel Scrap

Tubular Steel Scrap

Market split by Application:

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

The global Steel Scrap market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.

Key Stakeholders

Steel Scrap Manufacturers

Steel Scrap Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Steel Scrap Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

