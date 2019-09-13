SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Dropbox, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Dropbox, Inc. (“Dropbox” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: DBX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On or about March 23, 2018, Dropbox closed its initial public offering (“IPO”) having sold 36 million shares at $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of $756 million.

On August 8, 2019, Dropbox announced its 2019 second-quarter fiscal results, reporting a revenue of $410.4 million below analysts' $420.3 million projection.

Following this news, Dropbox stock dropped 12.8%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dropbox-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.