SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Nordstrom, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Nordstrom, Inc. (“Nordstrom” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JWN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 15, 2018, Nordstrom issued a press release disclosing its Q3 2018 financial results. The Company stated that its earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”) “was impacted by a non-recurring estimated credit-related charge of $72 million. This estimated charge resulted from some delinquent. This estimated charge resulted from some delinquent Nordstrom credit card accounts being charged higher interest in error. The Company has taken action, including the appropriate steps to address this issue and estimates that less than 4 percent of Nordstrom cardholders will receive a cash refund or credit to outstanding balances, with most receiving less than $100.” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nordstrom-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

