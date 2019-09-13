Stockup Partners with the Fusion Foundation to Issue Shares on the Fusion Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced it is joining forces with Stockup to integrate its digitization workflows for company shares with the Fusion blockchain.

Based in Switzerland, Stockup works closely with regulators to help companies tokenize their shares to make them easily tradeable on the blockchain. Stockup built its initial solution on Ethereum infrastructure but believe it is important to support finance-centric chains like Fusion.

“Ethereum was the obvious choice for us to build the first iteration of our technology because it’s well-known, trusted and highly functional,” said Pavel Vasilevski, CEO of Stockup. “After proving our model, it makes sense to integrate with an exciting DeFi company like Fusion, where functions like time-lock and quantum-swap can be easily leveraged as part of the stock trading process.”

Stockup prides itself on creating highly compliant share issuance workflows that empower companies to easily leverage the benefits of blockchain. By working closely with issuers, Stockup is able to accurately capture shareholder rights directly within the context of the token.

“We are excited to work with Stockup to integrate its share-issuance procedures with our protocol,” said Fusion Founder and CEO, Dejun Qian. “Stockup also takes care of the compliance and AML requirements to simplify the process for its partners to transfer their shares onto the Fusion blockchain.”

Fusion extends the functionality of tokenized assets through its unique feature set that enables time-based transactions, peer-to-peer swaps and interoperable architecture. By entering Fusion’s interoperable blockchain, shares tokenized through Stockup access a diverse ecosystem of stable coins, tokenized securities and cryptocurrency that can easily be seamlessly and securely exchanged.

About Fusion

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open-source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About Stockup

Stockup is an innovative platform that allows swiss based companies to issue their shares on ethereum blockchain. From the other side the platform offers indispensable set of tools for investors giving them a possibility to access the shares tokenized on the platform and therefore purchase them. To learn more about Stockup, visit https://stockup.ch.

Monica VanHorn Forefront Communications 212-320-8981, ext. 708 mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.