Kinesiology Tape Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Kinesiologylogy Tape Industry 2019

Description:-

The Kinesiology Tape refers to a treatment used to delay the effects of physiologic activities. After several attempts to use adhesive tapes, the kinesiology tape was invented by Dr. Kenso. The taping method of kinesiology is known to cause physiological effects on multiple body systems. This method is used by physiotherapists to adjust muscle tones, detect movement patterns, promote the movement of lymphatic fluids, and augment the posture of the body.

Kinesiology tapes facilitate the systems mentioned above along with having other benefits including the economical nature of these tapes as compared to other modalities, and the easy learning process and application process of the same. The global kinesiology tapes market is expected to ascend at a marvelous pace during the forecast period.

Growing sports and aerobics industry has led to a rise in the prevalence of sports and workout-related injuries, in turn, driving the global kinesiology tape market. Further, benefits provided by kinesiology tapes such as shoulders, swelling of knees, and swelling of joints are leading to ascension in the adoption of kinesiology tapes, boosting market growth. Moreover, rising number of muscle pain and inflammation owing to minor injuries and accidents is contributing to the mounting sales of kinesiology tapes.

However, the global kinesiology tape market is expected to face some resistance in growth. The requirement of acquiring patent rights for the production of kinesiology tapes is restricting the number of new market entrants, hence, affecting the global kinesiology tapes market in a negative way.

Market Segmentation

The global kinesiology tapes market is studied for various segments, which are based on product type, industry, and region. Based on product type, the kinesiology tape market segments include roll form and pre-cut shape. Based on industry type, the market is studied for the segments of sporting goods store, pharmacy and drugstore, hospital and physiotherapy & chiropractic, and online. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into distributor and direct sales.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global kinesiology tape market is analyzed for several geographical segments to gain a wholesome insight on the market landscape. The regional segments analyzed and mentioned in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. . North America is further segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe is segmented into the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Russia. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into Philippines, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. South America is studied for the segments of Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil. The Middle East & Africa’s kinesiology tape market is segmented further into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.

Key Players

Some influential players in the global kinesiologylogy tape market are studied in detail to provide a prolific analysis in the report. Such distinguished vendors include Kinesiology Taping, KT TAPE, SpiderTech, RockTape, StrengthTape, K-active, Towatek Korea, Atex Medical, TERA Medical, Nitto Denko, Healixon, LP Support Mueller, Kindmax, DL Medical & Health, Socko, Medsport, GSPMED, Major Medical, and Raphael.

