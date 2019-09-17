MaxVal Sponsoring and Exhibiting at Upcoming IPO, ALA, HIPLA, and AIPLA Events

California-based IP solutions provider, MaxVal, is excited to sponsor and exhibit at upcoming intellectual property conferences this September and October.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based IP solutions provider, MaxVal, is excited to sponsor and exhibit at upcoming intellectual property conferences this September and October.

Visit MaxVal at the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) 47th Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, September 24 - 26, 2019, at booth #204.

The IPO Annual Meeting offers a mix of educational programs led by leaders in the IP industry, CLE credit, committee meetings, networking functions, exhibits, and more. This event brings together IP professionals from corporations, law firms, government, academia, and service providers from around the world to discuss strategies, trends, and best practices.

Keynote speakers include Antonio Campinos, President, European Patent Office; The Honorable Andrei Iancu, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director, US Patent and Trademark Office; and Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner, Women’s National Basketball Association.

MaxVal will also be exhibiting and sponsoring at the ALA Intellectual Property Conference in Washington, DC, September 26 - 27, 2019, at booth #12.

ALA’s Intellectual Property Conference for Legal Management Professionals is an exclusive IP-focused forum for administrators working in a legal practice setting. The conference features specialized solutions and education that address changes to the shifting IP landscape, seasoned experts and industry leaders at the forefront of IP law, and opportunities to share ideas and explore trends in profitability, innovation, strategy and leadership.

In addition, MaxVal will be exhibiting and sponsoring at the Houston Intellectual Property Law Association (HIPLA) Annual Fall Institute in Galveston, Texas, September 26 - 28, 2019.

HIPLA and the University of Houston IPIL are planning an exciting program for 2019, including keynote speaker, The Honorable Jimmie Reyna of the Federal Circuit, and breakfast speaker, The Honorable James Graves of the Fifth Circuit, in addition to many more outstanding speakers and panelists.

Finally, MaxVal will be exhibiting at the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, October 24 - 26, 2019.

The AIPLA Annual Meeting is a conference to help more than 1,900 intellectual property practitioners from corporations, law firms, government, and academia come together to supercharge their skills and careers.

About MaxVal

MaxVal is known for its cutting-edge IP products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services to professionals, enabling IP counsels and their operations teams to increase efficiencies, scalability, and quality.



