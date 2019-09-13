FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RBGLY, NFLX, EGBN and VAL

/EIN News/ -- CEDARHURST, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS: RBGLY)

Investors Affected: On behalf of all purchasers of Reckitt American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from July 28, 2014 through April 9, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) defendants had engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate the sales of Suboxone Film by more than $3 billion by falsely touting the drug’s purportedly superior efficacy and safety as compared to tablets; (b) contrary to defendants’ public statements, the FDA and internal Company documents had concluded that Suboxone Film posed a potentially greater risk of abuse and child endangerment than other available treatments; (c) defendants had fabricated a safety scare involving Suboxone Tablets in order to unlawfully delay and prevent generic competition; (d) defendants had engaged in a massive marketing campaign that had misrepresented the purported benefits of Suboxone Film as compared to Suboxone Tablets to doctors, healthcare providers, government regulators and investors; (e) defendants had encouraged Suboxone sales through medical providers that they knew were overprescribing the drug, facilitating the drug’s abuse and/or prescribing it in a careless and clinically unwarranted manner, often to hundreds of individuals at a time; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Reckitt’s revenues, net income an d earnings were artificially inflated and the product of illicit business practices; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, Reckitt and Reckitt Pharma were exposed to extraordinary undisclosed legal and reputational risks that could result in billions of dollars in fines, lost business and legal judgments or other monetary penalties.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/reckitt-benckiser-group-plc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NFLX)

Investors Affected: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Netflix, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/netflix-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN)

Investors Affected: March 2, 2015 - July 17, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/eagle-bancorp-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Investors Affected: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Valaris plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/valaris-plc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.