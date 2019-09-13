NimbleRx Officially Introduces Itself as First Delivery Service Designed for Independent and Local Pharmacies

Nimble has already partnered with 600 pharmacies in the US and reached $150 million in annual GMV

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NimbleRx today formally unveiled itself as the first service focused on empowering independent pharmacies to offer convenient, on-demand delivery. Nimble’s online and in-app platform provides pharmacy customers with a simplified fulfillment and delivery solution from these local businesses. The company is already working with 600 pharmacies around the country, including chain, independent, and specialty pharmacies, and has quickly reached $150 million in annual run-rate revenue.



Until late 2018, Nimble operated a direct-to-consumer pharmacy model through its own distribution centers but changed course upon identifying the massive market opportunity in helping bring independent pharmacies into the digital and mobile economy. Nimble partners with the independent, local and regional pharmacies that make up half of more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. These businesses are striving to keep up with consumer expectations and match the speed and convenience offered by the on-demand economy.

To address this gap in the market, Nimble launched its on-demand, same-day prescription delivery service in early 2019. The company enables local and independent pharmacies to quickly enter the mobile economy and offer a reliable service without having to build their own technology. To date, those businesses that have worked with Nimble have improved their patient satisfaction to an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75 as well as growing their margins through increased purchase frequency. For consumers, Nimble simplifies the pharmacy experience and creates easy delivery options through a mobile app or text experience. The service provides a web-based platform for scheduling on-demand prescription delivery.

“The rise of the on-demand economy has placed a large burden on local and regional pharmacies. They lack the infrastructure needed to offer the same integrated delivery service available from larger retailers,” said Talha Sattar, CEO of Nimble. “In less than a year, Nimble has begun to transform the pharmaceutical industry by bringing this capability to pharmacies across the country and giving millions of customers who shop at these locations access to prescription delivery.”

In less than a year, Nimble has built a wide-reaching network of pharmacies that reaches more than 100 million consumers across the US. Sample partners include Bartell Drugs in Seattle, WA and Parkside Compounding Pharmacy in Sacramento, CA.

“We realized our long term sustainability was tied to being able to meet the evolving needs of customers who demand convenience,” said Raj Jhala, Pharmacist in Charge at Saint Peters Community Pharmacy in Saint Peters, MO. “Since partnering with Nimble, nearly 50 percent of our customers have converted to using it for their prescriptions. Having a delivery platform has drastically improved not only the quality of our customer service but our business overall. We believe this puts us ahead of our larger national chain competitors and they will have to play catchup to meet our capabilities and customer focus.”

“If you’re looking to increase your efficiency as well as patient satisfaction, Nimble’s solution will be transformative,” said John Ortego, Owner of Parkside Compounding Pharmacy in Sacramento, CA. “We’re offering a service that no other business in the area does at this time and on-demand delivery puts us in front of the competition.”

About NimbleRx

Nimble is the nation’s leading prescription delivery service. Nimble makes delivery simpler, faster and more affordable for patients and pharmacies. Pharmacy customers can schedule their prescription deliveries through a convenient, easy-to-use mobile application or website. Nimble has raised $60M in financing from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, DAG Ventures and Khosla Ventures and is based in Redwood City, CA.

