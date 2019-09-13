Lions Clubs International and the American Association of Diabetes Educators Establish a Cooperative Alliance

The Two Organizations Signed a Memorandum of Understanding

/EIN News/ -- Oak Brook, Illinois, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lions Clubs International and the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a cooperative alliance in the fight against type 2 diabetes. The two organizations will join together to help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and improve the quality of life for those living with diabetes within the U.S.

Diabetes affects 425 million adults worldwide, with the total set to reach 629 million by 2045.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30.3 million Americans – 9.4 percent of the U.S. population – have diabetes; 1 in 4 do not know they have the disease. Another 84.1 million adults, or 1 in 3 Americans, have prediabetes, a serious condition that increases an individual’s risk to develop type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Only 1 in 10 individuals with prediabetes are aware of their risk.

In response to this low level of awareness of both prediabetes and diabetes, Lions International and AADE will work together to connect U.S.-based Lions/Leo clubs with AADE diabetes professionals at the community level. Through education, resource sharing and community programming, Lions, Leos and AADE members will increase awareness of prediabetes and diabetes, refer individuals with diabetes to diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) programs, and connect those with prediabetes to intensive lifestyle change programs that can prevent or delay diabetes. The signing of the MOU solidifies a partnership that will operate at the national level.

The two organizations agree to cooperate in good faith to achieve these common objectives with the goal to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and improve the quality of life for those diagnosed with diabetes by:

Raising awareness of diabetes and prediabetes through community educational programs;

Connecting individuals at high risk of type 2 diabetes and complications of type 2 diabetes with DSMES and diabetes prevention programs;

Developing collaborative diabetes service projects such as Strides: Lions for Diabetes Awareness and PreventT2 lifestyle change programs.

Lions Clubs International has embraced diabetes as one if its new global causes, giving Lions around the world opportunities to unite together to address some of the most pressing issues facing humanity. “This year, we’re encouraging all clubs to expand their service and use the resources available to them to make an even bigger difference in their communities,” said Lions International President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi. “Lions can strengthen their impact by helping to increase community awareness about prediabetes and diabetes, in addition to working with partner organizations.”

“AADE is proud to partner with Lions Clubs International to impact communities across the country,” said AADE President Karen Kemmis, RN, PT, DPT, MS, CDE, FAADE. “It’s critical that we work together to raise awareness about prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, to give at-risk individuals the support they need to prevent or delay the disease.”

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we are able to extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting sight, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer and our new global cause, diabetes, to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. Lions have set an ambitious goal of helping 200 million people per year so we can bring even more service to more people than ever before. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.

AADE is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 14,000 professional members, including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, exercise specialists and others, AADE has a vast network of practitioners working with people who have, are affected by or are at risk for diabetes.

