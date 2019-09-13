Outlook on the World Market for Soda Ash, 2019-2024 - Key Players are Solvay, Tata Chemicals, Shandong Haihua Co, Tronox, and Nirma

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soda Ash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soda ash consumption reached a volume of 56.5 Million Tons in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 2% during 2011-2018. According to the report, the market is further projected to reach a volume of 67.4 Million Tons by 2024.



The global soda ash market is currently being driven by a number of favourable factors. One of the primary factors is the thriving construction and automotive industries which drive the demand for soda ash in the manufacture of flat glass.



Another major factor is the rising demand for soaps and detergents in the developing regions, due to improving standards of living and hygiene consciousness. The use of soda ash in the waste water treatment industry has also witnessed a boost owing to stringent regulations by the governments of various countries.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Soda Ash Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 SWOT Analysis

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Strengths

5.5.3 Weaknesses

5.5.4 Opportunities

5.5.5 Threats

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Product Pricing and Margin Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Trade Data

5.9.1 Imports

5.9.2 Exports

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 Asia Pacific (Excluding China)

6.3 Europe

6.4 North America

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Glass

7.2 Soaps and detergents

7.3 Chemicals

7.4 Metallurgy

7.5 Pulp and paper

7.6 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Share of Key Players

8.3 Key Player Profiles

8.3.1 Solvay

8.3.2 Tata Chemicals Limited

8.3.3 Shandong Haihua Co. Ltd.

8.3.4 Tronox Ltd.

8.3.5 Nirma



9 Soda Ash Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate



10 Soda Ash: Feedstock Analysis

10.1 Ammonia

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

10.1.5 Key Suppliers

10.2 Limestone

10.3 Sodium Chloride



